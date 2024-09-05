Bear Down in London: Last-minute tips and checklists for your trip

Editor’s note: This series is brought to you by Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill in Crystal Lake.

The Bears make their return overseas for the first time in five years. They last played in London in 2019. This time, the Bears will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Are you a Bears fan planning to visit London for the rare opportunity to see your team abroad? It’s time to get your tourist on. Here are the last-minute tips and checklists for your trip to London.

Charge your electronics

Be sure to charge everything you need ahead of your flight. Cellphone. Bluetooth headphones. Laptop, if you’re bringing one. Portable chargers.

Make sure you purchase an adapter for wall outlets in London. Your American chargers will not plug into the wall outlets in Europe. You can find various universal chargers available online.

Credit cards and cash

Many U.S. credit cards will work overseas. Check with your credit card company to see if you need to notify them before international travel.

While not essential, it doesn’t hurt to have at least a small amount of the local currency before an overseas trip. Your local bank can provide you with British pounds, although the exchange rate will be better once you arrive in the U.K. Still, getting cash ahead of time provides peace of mind.

Make a passport plan

If this is your first time traveling out of the country, make sure you have a clear plan for your passport. The U.K. does not require foreigners to carry a passport at all times. Still, depending on personal preference, you may want to keep yours with you. If you do, make sure you have a safe and secure spot.

Another possibility is to leave it in your hotel safe, if that’s an option. Take a picture of your passport before your trip. This could come in handy.

Know your luggage rights and take pictures

Take pictures and videos of your luggage, as well, both with your suitcase opened and your suitcase closed. If an airline loses your luggage, pictures or videos of its contents can help you reclaim the value of lost items. The more documentation you have verifying what was in your bag, the more money you could get from the airline. For international flights, airlines are liable for up to $1,700 if they lose your bag.

If your bag is delayed, but not lost, airlines are required to reimburse you for “reasonable and necessary” items in the interim (toiletries, clothes, etc.).

Do your research

If you’re reading this, you are probably the type of person who is already doing this – but make sure you’re doing your research on London. Buy yourself a London travel book. It never hurts to have a physical map, either. Follow London travel pages on social media. Go back and read past editions of Shaw Local’s Bear Down in London series. The last thing you want to do is show up on the other side of the pond and say, “Now what?”

Print any tickets

If you buy timed tickets to any of London’s museums or historical sites, it might be a good idea to print them ahead of time. If you can’t find a ticket on your phone or if you lose internet access, you’ll be happy you printed your tickets.

While you’re at it, you might as well print your itinerary, if you have one, and any other travel documents.

Note: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is fully digital, so you will need a digital ticket to enter the stadium for the Bears game.

Get in a British frame of mind

One of the best ways to get into the right frame of mind before traveling is by watching shows or movies that take place in the city you’re traveling too. Here are some London/Britain-related shows and movies to watch

“The Crown”

“Downton Abbey”

The “Harry Potter” series

“Love Actually”

“Bridget Jones’ Diary”

“The Great British Baking Show”

“Ted Lasso”

“Bridgerton”

“Sherlock”

Watch the Bears!

If you’re going to London for the Bears game, make sure to watch Caleb Williams and the Bears for the first five weeks of the season. Read all of Shaw Local’s Bears coverage too.