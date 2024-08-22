Bears

Bears Podcast Episode 360: Caleb Williams preseason is over, here’s what to expect in Bears’ preseason finale

By Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak
No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams will not play during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chiefs. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss what they’ve seen from Williams throughout the preseason.

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.

Michal is a sports enterprise reporter for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.