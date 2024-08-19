How to watch Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs preseason; TV, kickoff time, odds

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) arrives on the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

The Chicago Bears travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs this week in the final preseason game for both teams.

Here is what to know about the game.

When and where is the Bears vs. Chiefs game?

The Bears and Chiefs will play at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

What channel is Bears-Chiefs on for the preseason?

The game will be broadcast on Fox-32, and available on the radio on ESPN 1000.

What is the betting line for Bears-Chiefs?

As of this writing the Bears a 3.5 point favorite on DraftKings. The over/under is set at 34.5 points.