Chicago Bears training camp news: Dominique Robinson adds 20 pounds, knows his future isn’t guaranteed

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (90) celebrates a stop during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson burst through not one, but two, offensive linemen and stopped Buffalo Bills running back James Cook in his tracks.

It was a third-down stop for the Bears’ defense and Robinson pumped his fist and showed off two muscly arms toward his teammates on the sideline. If any astute Bears fans looked at those muscles and thought something looked different, they were absolutely right.

Robinson spent the offseason adding muscle to his frame. That third-down tackle was a big play for Robinson, a third-year pro, and it was a play he might not have made a year ago. Drafted with a fifth-round pick in 2022, Robinson had 1.5 sacks in his rookie debut, but has just half a sack in 27 games since then. After last season, he knew he needed to make a change.

Robinson and his team put together a plan. It included a lot of eating.

“Once I got the right number [of calories] to put that weight on, it was fairly easy, I just had to stick to it,” Robinson said. “It sucked because you’re trying to eat so much and you’re not hungry at times, but you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Listed on the team’s roster at 6-foot-5, 253 pounds, Robinson said he arrived at training camp last month weighing 273 pounds with 8% body fat. This is a player who began his college career at Miami (Ohio) as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver, and eventually switching positions again to edge rusher.

Asked by Shaw Local how his added strength has helped him on the football field, Robison pointed to the third-down tackle during Saturday’s preseason win over Buffalo. Robinson beat the right tackle with a step toward the inside. Meanwhile, the left tackle pulled to the right side of the formation and met Robinson in front of Cook, the running back.

Two linemen were not enough to stop Robinson.

“I had a pulling tackle coming back to kick me out, but I was able to kind of hold my ground and still stand firm in my gap and still make the play at the same time,” Robinsons said. “Last year, I don’t know if I would’ve been able to do that, personally.”

Bears fans came away from the game excited, rightfully so, about rookie defensive end Austin Booker, who had 2.5 sacks in the contest. The reality is Robinson is getting the reps with the starting defense while Pro Bowl edge rusher Montez Sweat is out with an injury. While Booker continues to “get better in the shadows,” it’s Robinson who could see more playing time once the regular season arrives.

Nothing is guaranteed, though. For Robinson, it’s now or never.

When the Bears traded for Sweat at the trade deadline last year, it was Robinson who drew the short straw and lost his uniform on Sundays. He was on the 53-man roster, but the Bears designated him inactive for the next six games.

Just two years ago, Robinson was the intriguing, lengthy rookie who had the traits to develop into something. But two years with minimal results to show for it puts the pressure on the 26-year-old. And now the Bears have a new intriguing rookie at the same position after they drafted Booker with a fifth-round pick.

“I’ve been put in a position to where, in my head, it’s either I take the spot or ...” Robinson said.

The unfinished thought, of course, is that he gets cut and is looking for a new job. Robinson said he has learned a lot from watching Booker. Robinson is focused on “handling my business in practice” and letting the coaches figure out the rest.

“You’re gonna get in when you get in, and that’s just how it is,” Robinson said. “I understand there’s gonna be a rotation and stuff like that. I’m not really worried about who’s gonna be on the field and whatnot.”

Injury updates

The Bears returned to practice Tuesday at Halas Hall after two days off. Tuesday’s practice was not in full pads.

Several Bears veterans began ramping up into action after previously sitting out. Guard Nate Davis, cornerback Kyler Gordon, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and Sweat participated in a limited capacity. Davis participated in some team drills Tuesday, but not for the full practice.

The following players did not participate in any capacity: safety Jaquan Brisker, running back Roschon Johnson, safety Adrian Colbert, receiver DeAndre Carter, running back Ian Wheeler, linebacker Noah Sewell, long snapper Patrick Scales, defensive end Jacob Martin, interior lineman Ryan Bates and receiver Collin Johnson.

Bates appeared to suffer an injury during the team’s last practice on Thursday. He sat out Saturday’s preseason game.

Practice notes

During a two-minute drill, quarterback Caleb Williams led the Bears 45 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. The score came on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Williams to rookie Rome Odunze. Cornerback Terell Smith was in coverage for the defense.

In 7-on-7, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds picked off a Williams pass. Edmunds left his man when he saw Williams getting ready to throw toward DJ Moore in the corner of the end zone. Edmunds’ long arms snatched the football out of the air.

Kicker Cairo Santos made a 56-yard field goal try near the end of practice.