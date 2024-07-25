Silvy: The 10 most important Chicago Bears for 2024

Exactly a year ago, I watched the first 2023 Bears training camp practice and decided to put together my inaugural most important Bears list. Justin Fields owned the pole position, Chase Claypool was second. It’s no wonder the Bears won only seven games and neither are on this year’s team.

Fields was trying to prove he was the franchise guy, and Claypool was hoping to validate giving up an early second-round pick to the Steelers. Claypool failed miserably, and we debated Fields all season.

Alas, this year’s Bears team is in a much better spot and when we look back on this list in another year, if most of these players hit, the Bears will likely make the playoffs and open their contention window. If not, we may need Tory Taylor to punt the list into the sun.

1. Caleb Williams: No surprise here. If the quarterback hits, you have a chance every year. Williams doesn’t have to duplicate what CJ Stroud did in 2023, but with the group of skill players Ryan Poles surrounded him with, someone will be open and it’s up to Williams to find them.

The only way I’ll accept a non-winning record this season is if there’s no doubt that Williams is the answer at QB. But if Williams does show he’s the answer, it’s tough to envision the Bears not having a very good season. Here’s to many years of Caleb owning the No. 1 spot and ending the Chicago QB carousel for good.

2. Montez Sweat: Your highest-paid player must produce, and he did immediately after his acquisition from the Commanders. It was no coincidence the turnovers came once Sweat dialed up the pressure. Without another big name on the other side of the line, it’s up to Sweat to not be good but to be great.

3. Braxton Jones: I can argue that every member of the line deserves a spot in the top 10, but Jones protects the blind side and has yet to prove he’s the future. There are things to like in his make up, but if Jones doesn’t take another step, it makes Williams’ job harder and puts a priority on acquiring a left tackle next offseason, and those aren’t easy to find.

4. Teven Jenkins: Similar to Jones, but I have no questions about Jenkins’ ability. In my opinion, he’s the most talented player on the line but the issue is Jenkins’ availability. The Bears recently told Jenkins’ agent that they won’t talk about an extension until the bye week in October, and I don’t blame them.

Last year, Jenkins was hurt in a preseason practice against the Colts and only started 11 games and a total of 24 in three seasons. Jenkins has come a long way since his first camp, and if he can remain healthy, he’s a core piece going forward and will be able to count his money. Jenkins was also 4th on my list last year.

5. Gervon Dexter: The Bears have one proven pass rusher in Sweat and it has been well documented that the engine of Eberflus’ defense is the three technique that Dexter plays. Dexter was a second-round pick who came on at the end of his rookie season and has worked hard to get into better shape. As well as the Bears’ defense played in the second half of 2023, they still finished with the second fewest sacks in the NFL. A Dexter breakout would go a long way for the Bears becoming a top 5-10 defense.

6. Jaylon Johnson: The corner got his money and respect, but this should only be the start of his story – he just turned 25. I love what I’ve seen and heard from Johnson since getting paid. He practiced hard even during voluntary minicamps and has discussed how none of the Bears hype matters until the team wins big. Johnson has started collecting turnovers and leading the defense vocally.

It’s been fun watching him mature as a player and person, and the Bears secondary should be one of the best in football.

7. DJ Moore: Shouldn’t the receiver be higher?

Maybe. Or is it because you simply know what you’re going to get no matter what.

Hardest worker. Biggest producer. Most unselfish player at his position in the NFL. This is the player I have the least amount of questions about on the entire team. Moore has played in all 17 games in the past three seasons and has never played in less than 15 games in a season in his career. The only wonder is when Moore gets his extension and how much it will be worth. I expect him to rewrite the Bears’ receiving records.

8. Keenan Allen: The Bears gave up a 4th round pick and are paying Allen $25 million to produce at a high level this season and help be a steady influence in the development of Williams. How will he adapt outside of the warmth of southern California? Will his age allow him to produce like he has in the past? Allen has only played in 23 games over the past two seasons. And if he does become an important part of the offense, will Poles find a way to make this more than a one-and-done season?

9. Rome Odunze: Three straight wide receivers alert! When have the Bears even had three WRs worth talking about? The good news here is, Odunze can afford to develop at his own pace.

Maybe that’s fast, and he’ll make an immediate impact or maybe the Bears work him in slower with Moore, Allen, Cole Kmet and D’Andre Swift getting the bulk of the targets. In any event, Odunze and Williams should form a terrific bond on and off the field for years to come.

10. Matt Eberfus and staff: Last year I used my loophole with Ryan Poles on my list and he became Chicago’s most trusted GM. Now, where will Eberflus and crew go? Poles believes in his head coach and would love to extend him next offseason. The offensive staff is more experienced and qualified with Shane Waldron, Thomas Brown and Kerry Joseph. But wins and development must happen or the talk of a new staff will heat up once again.

The Bears have their GM, they have their QB, but do they have their long-term head coach? Develop Williams and win some games and Eberflus will have more money to continue his makeover.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.