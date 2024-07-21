Safeties Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker already building chemistry

Jaquan Brisker Bears safety Jaquan Brisker warms up with teammates during mandatory minicamp on June 6 in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

LAKE FOREST – When new Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard looks at Jaquan Brisker, he sees a younger version of himself. In Brisker, Byard sees an eager, young safety who wants to hit hard and play physical all over the field.

“Very hungry,” Byard said. “He wants to be All-Pro, and I love that about him.”

Byard and Brisker will be playing next to each other when the season begins Sept. 8. On a defense that largely returns everybody from last year, Byard is one of the few newcomers.

The Bears signed Byard to a two-year, $15 million contract in March. They brought him in to replace former Bears safety Eddie Jackson, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens this week.

Byard and Brisker already are hard at work building their on-field chemistry. Quarterbacks and wide receiver often get a lot of praise when they’re able to communicate on the field without having to speak, but that’s a skill that can be just as important for the safeties on the back end of the defense.

“It takes time, I’m not going to lie,” Byard said of that non-verbal chemistry.

When Byard, now in his ninth NFL season, was a younger safety for the Tennessee Titans, it took him a year or two before he and teammate Kenny Vaccaro were communicating at that level. But it varies from player to player. Later in his career, he built chemistry quickly with fellow Titans safety Amani Hooker.

“I think as I get older it’s a little bit easier to kind of mesh with guys,” Byard said. “And really [it’s] just kind of learning each other’s play styles. What [Brisker] likes to do, obviously, he’s an aggressive guy, he wants to go down in the box, he wants to blitz, he wants to do those things. So sometimes you’ve got to just give them the freedom to do what they want to do.”

Brisker appreciates that the Bears brought in a veteran to support a secondary that found success late last season. Byard has never been afraid to speak up, and that has become apparent quickly at Halas Hall.

“His presence is felt every single day, especially his vet presence, especially in the meeting room,” Brisker said. “He’s very vocal. He’s talking, he’s trying to tell what he sees and things like that.”

Two-minute drill interception

Austin Reed Caleb Williams Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warm up during rookie minicamp on May 10 in Lake Forest. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

During a two-minute drill Sunday, Williams was trying to lead the offense into field goal range with the clock winding down when he threw a sidearm pass over the middle of the field intended for receiver DJ Moore. Second-year cornerback Tyrique Stevenson made a nice play on the ball and caught an interception with a leaping effort.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said the drill was designed to be the end of the first half, not the end of the game.

“He’s taking a good shot right there and trying to get the offset throw and it didn’t quite work out, and [the] defense made a good play,” Waldron said. “The mindset and knowing when those are the right opportunities like that situation right there, knowing when we’re in or out of field goal range, outside, inside – all of those things come into play.”

The drive didn’t end in points for the offense, but Stevenson simply made a nice play on the ball.

“I didn’t even think he caught it at first, but when he made the play, it was awesome to see,” Byard said. “Tyrique’s a young guy who had a really good end of last year.”

Prior to the interception, Williams connected with Keenan Allen for a first down on a key third-and-10. He also found running back Roschon Johnson for back-to-back short gains.

For the second day in a row, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made a leaping effort to get his hands on the football and break up a pass at the line of scrimmage.

Taking attendance

Rookie receiver Rome Odunze returned to practice after missing Saturday because of a personal reason.

“He’s a guy that picks up right where he leaves off every single time, getting a little bit better from – just like Caleb did – from the time off to getting back here with his knowledge of what we’re doing,” Waldron said.

Rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie and tight end Gerald Everett sat out Sunday because of injuries. The team activated Everett off the non-football injury list Sunday, so he’s expected to return to practice Monday.

Left tackle Braxton Jones and linebacker TJ Edwards both appeared to be limited. Head coach Matt Eberflus previously said they would be limited at the start of camp due to minor injuries.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis, receiver Nsimba Webster and linebacker Noah Sewell did not appear to be present for practice.