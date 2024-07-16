Chicago Bears sign rookie WR Rome Odunze to 4-year, $22.7 million contract

Rome Odunze Wide receiver Rome Odunze, selected by the Bears in the first round of the NFL draft, smiles as he listens to reporters during a news conference on April 26 in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Chicago Bears signed one of their two first-round picks to a contract on Tuesday. Receiver Rome Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick in April’s draft, has signed his four-year rookie contract, the team confirmed.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, remains unsigned as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The news comes on the same day that Bears rookies are reporting to Halas Hall in Lake Forest for training camp. The rest of the team will report to camp Friday and practices begin Saturday.

Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Odunze has signed a four-year contract worth $22.7 million in fully guaranteed money. He will receive a $13.3 million signing bonus. First-round picks also have a team option for a fifth year included in their contracts. So the deal could keep Odunze with the Bears through 2027, with a team option for 2028.

Both Odunze and Williams entered the week unsigned. They were among five of the 32 first-round picks who had yet to sign their rookie contracts. Hearing that the Bears have sealed the deal with Odunze should be music to Bears fans’ ears. It could, although doesn’t necessarily, mean the team is close to a deal with Williams too.

In general, rookies don’t have much control over how much money they will receive in their first contract. Drafted rookies are slotted into specific salaries based on where they were selected in the draft, per the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Total salary figures are set, and there’s not much a rookie can do about it.

There are, however, a few things rookies can negotiate. The biggest one is when they will be paid their signing bonus. They also can negotiate some of the language that could void guaranteed money in their contracts (as Roquan Smith did in 2018), and they can haggle over offset language should the team release them before the contract expires.

Signing Odunze and Williams ahead of the first practice on Saturday is clearly general manager Ryan Poles’ top priority this week. Half the challenge appears to be done. Odunze is officially a member of the Bears.