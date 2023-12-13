Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: WR DJ Moore sits out practice Wednesday

Moore tweaked ankle Sunday vs. Detroit

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore stretches for extra yardage as he is brought down by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during their game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore stretches for extra yardage as he is brought down by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during a game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears receiver DJ Moore did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Moore tweaked his ankle during Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions.

He briefly exited the game, but re-entered after only a few plays. Following the game, he indicated that he would be fine. But on Wednesday, he did not participate at all when the team returned to the practice field at Halas Hall.

Additionally, linebacker Dylan Cole (personal) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) also did not practice Wednesday.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) was a limited participant Wednesday.

It’s unclear how much time Moore might miss. It will be a situation to monitor as the week progresses. The Bears take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

Additionally, the Bears placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve on Wednesday. Ngakoue broke his ankle during Sunday’s game. He will miss the remainder of the season.

