‘That’s not easy to do’: Chicago Bears prep to face Minnesota QB Josh Dobbs, this season’s best story

LAKE FOREST – If the 2023 NFL season were a movie, Josh Dobbs could make a strong argument that he should be one of the main characters. The Minnesota Vikings’ 28-year-old quarterback has been on a wild ride over the past three months.

The next chapter will be Monday against the Bears in primetime.

To review, Dobbs began the season with the Cleveland Browns during training camp. The former fourth-round draft pick has bounced around with a handful of teams since his NFL career began in 2017.

On Aug. 24, the Browns traded him to Arizona in a deal that included a late-round pick swap. About two weeks later, Dobbs started Week 1 for the Cardinals, who were without starter Kyler Murray to begin the season. In nine starts with Arizona, Dobbs played better than expected and the Cardinals flipped him at the trade deadline in a deal with the Vikings.

For Minnesota, trading for Dobbs was a low-risk Hail Mary. Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon and the Vikings needed a quarterback with a proven track record operating an NFL offense.

Dobbs was not supposed to play during his first game with Minnesota, just days after the trade. But the Vikings’ starter that day, Jaren Hall, suffered a concussion and Dobbs entered the game having had zero practice with the first-team offense. Video of Dobbs on the Vikings sideline going through his cadence with the offensive linemen went viral that day.

Somehow he led the Vikings to a three-point win over Atlanta.

This is video of said event on the sideline, going through the cadence with the line, before Dobbs goes into the game. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/Ke3HDRKnSu — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) November 5, 2023

He wasn’t a one-hit wonder, either. Dobbs helped the Vikings beat New Orleans a week later. Despite losing Cousins, the Vikings are 6-5 and still in playoff contention.

“I commend him, man, that’s not easy to do to come in and start right away,” Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “Obviously, to learn an NFL playbook, that’s tough right away. But to do it in the short amount of time that he did, I definitely tip my hat to him.”

In three games with Minnesota, Dobbs has completed 65% of his passes for 647 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He has also run for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

His running abilities bring a different element to the Vikings offense. Cousins might know that offense like the back of his hand, but Dobbs give them an athlete who can be a threat from anywhere on the field.

“With Dobbs, he’s adding extra rushing yards to their game,” Bears safety Jaquan Brisker said. “He’s giving them a lot more flavor and things like that. But, obviously, Kirk has the leadership and he knows that offense. That’s his offense. That’s the difference.”

The Vikings offense could look quite different than when they beat the Bears on Oct. 15. Top receiver Justin Jefferson has also been out for more than a month due to a hamstring injury.

At this point, it’s not clear if Jefferson will be returning for Monday’s game. The Vikings have a bye the following week and could elect to give Jefferson more time to rest.

The Bears, though, are different, too. Quarterback Justin Fields ran a lot more last week against Detroit. That could be an element the Bears look to build off of. Their defense is also playing at a much higher level than it was when they last faced the Vikings.

New Bears defensive end Montez Sweat recorded 1.5 sacks when he saw Dobbs in Week 1 against Arizona. Sweat was still with the Washington Commanders then.

“He’s a strong, mobile QB,” Sweat said. “He likes to make plays on the run.”