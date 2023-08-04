Claypool stands out in red zone: Chicago Bears training camp report for Aug. 4

LAKE FOREST – Following a difficult day Wednesday, Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense returned to the practice field looking to bounce back Friday.

The results were mixed, but the practice featured fewer live sessions than Wednesday and players were not wearing full pads. The offense spent a lot of time installing plays. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday’s practice was intentionally light.

“I thought the offense responded, came back and did a nice job of executing,” Eberflus said.

Here’s the latest from practice on Friday.

Claypool stands out: Receiver Chase Claypool made a couple nice plays during a red zone session of 11-on-11. He caught a touchdown on a pass from Fields into a very tight window, with several defenders nearby.

Later, Fields threw again to Claypool in the red zone, this time Claypool couldn’t haul in a catch on a similar route over the middle. He dropped the pass, but the ball ricocheted off his foot and landed in the waiting arms of tight end Robert Tonyan for a completion.

On the next play, Fields threw toward Tonyan in the end zone and the ball bounced off the tight end’s hands and into Claypool’s arms for a touchdown.

Two-minute drill: There was one minute on the clock, offense trailing by two points. The directive: Go win the game.

On the first play against the second-team defense, Fields was picked off by cornerback Josh Blackwell on a pass intended for Tonyan.

The first-team offense got a second chance in the drill and Fields led it down field for a field goal. Fields connected with running back Travis Homer for a big gain and a first down, setting up about a 42 or 43-yard field goal try for kicker Cairo Santos, which he made.

Overall, it wasn’t a stellar day for the offense, but it was better than Wednesday.

“It’s how you respond on both sides,” Eberflus said. “I talked to the guys after the practice, how do you respond to adversity, but also how do you respond to success? Do you lay off or do you just pour it on?”

Injury updates: After leaving practice early Wednesday, left guard Teven Jenkins was present but sidelined Friday. Right guard Nate Davis was also present but not participating. Defensively, linebacker Jack Sanborn, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end DeMarcus Walker were present but not participating.

Tight end Chase Allen was not present. Receiver Dante Pettis remains sidelined on the non-football injury list.

Eberflus declined to comment on injuries.