Bears claim DT Bravvion Roy off waivers, per report

Roy played 3 seasons with Carolina Panthers

By Sean Hammond

Former Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy during a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Bears claimed Roy off waivers Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Amis/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears claimed veteran defensive tackle Bravvion Roy off waivers Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Carolina Panthers waived the 26-year-old Roy after three seasons.

Roy appeared in 45 games, including 15 starts, in Carolina. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 by the Panthers. At 6-foot-1, 330 pounds, Roy eats up space. He had 76 combined tackles, including 30 solo tackles, during his first three NFL seasons. That included three tackles for loss and one sack.

The Bears add Roy to a defensive tackle position that already includes veterans Justin Jones and Andrew Billings, plus rookies like Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, among others.

