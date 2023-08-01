Bears claim DT Bravvion Roy off waivers, per report

LAKE FOREST – The Bears claimed veteran defensive tackle Bravvion Roy off waivers Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Carolina Panthers waived the 26-year-old Roy after three seasons.

Defensive tackle Bravvion Roy claimed by the #Bears, per source.



Roy played 45 games with 15 starts for Carolina, now gives Chicago interior presence — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 1, 2023

Roy appeared in 45 games, including 15 starts, in Carolina. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 by the Panthers. At 6-foot-1, 330 pounds, Roy eats up space. He had 76 combined tackles, including 30 solo tackles, during his first three NFL seasons. That included three tackles for loss and one sack.

The Bears add Roy to a defensive tackle position that already includes veterans Justin Jones and Andrew Billings, plus rookies like Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, among others.