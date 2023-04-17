Shaw Local’s 2023 NFL draft preview: Offensive tackle

This year’s NFL draft has several experienced tackles who likely will go in the first round. The biggest debate is what to do with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, who might not have the arm length to be an NFL tackle, but who is widely considered the best lineman in this draft.

Is he a guard or a tackle? Even if he is a guard, he still might be the first lineman drafted in 2023. But Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, Tennessee’s Darnell Wright and Georgia’s Broderick Jones certainly look like starting NFL tackles.

Here’s a look at some of the offensive tackles available in this year’s draft.

Day 1 prospects

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Skoronski (6-4, 313) is considered the top offensive lineman in the draft, but it’s up for debate whether NFL teams see him as a guard or a tackle. His arms (32 1/4 inches) are short for the tackle position, although he performed well as a tackle at Northwestern. If an NFL team moves him inside, he could be a Pro Bowl-caliber guard. If he stays at tackle, his lack of length could keep him from being elite.

Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Johnson (6-6, 313) is a highly athletic and long tackle who has the traits to be a longtime starter at left tackle in the NFL. He started at the position last season for the Buckeyes after previously playing right guard in 2021. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2022. If teams see Skoronski as a guard, then Johnson might be the best tackle in the draft.

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Wright (6-5, 333) is a massive man who uses his size to his advantage. His tape was a little underwhelming before 2022, but he had his best season in 2022 playing right tackle for the Vols. He has the tools to be a starting right tackle in the NFL, with the potential to move to guard, if needed.

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jones (6-5, 311) has the least experience of the likely first-round picks in this year’s tackle class. He did not become a full-time starter until 2022. He started all 15 games last season for the national champs at left tackle. He was a basketball player in high school and shows the athleticism and length needed to be a tackle in the NFL. He might require some time before he’s a finished product.

Day 2 prospects

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

A two-year starter at left tackle, Harrison (6-4, 315) is highly athletic and likely will be available early in the second round. He has the length and quickness needed for the position, but his game could use some refinement. He eventually could be a starting tackle in the NFL, but it might not happen right away.

Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

A Quebec native, Bergeron (6-5, 318) has a ton of college experience, including 39 starts, mostly at left tackle. He’s a top run blocker who can work his way into the second level of the defense. There might be some concern about his anchor in pass protection as a tackle in the NFL. Teams could look to move him to guard, where his run-blocking abilities would be highly useful.

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones plays against Arkansas State during the 2022 season in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete/AP)

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Jones (6-8, 374) is among the biggest human beings around. He has two years of experience playing right tackle for the Buckeyes. He can bully opponents in pass protection and uses his rare size to his advantage. The concerns will be whether he can hold his own against quicker pass rushers in the NFL and whether he can maintain an ideal playing weight.

Day 3 prospects

Tyler Steen, Alabama

Steen (6-6, 321) transferred to Alabama last year and started 13 games at left tackle after playing four seasons with Vanderbilt (where he was a defensive lineman as a freshman). He has good size, length and athleticism but will need to work on technique. He has the potential to develop into a starter but could be best suited as a versatile backup.

Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

Warren (6-5, 311) started 39 games at left tackle over four seasons for Pittsburgh but was limited to only four games in 2022 because of a knee injury. His arms measure 35 3/8 inches, which NFL teams will love. He is a better pass blocker than a run blocker, but he has the tools to find a job with someone. He could be a future swing tackle.

Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Duncan (6-6, 306) didn’t play football until he was 14, but he wound up starting four seasons at left tackle for Maryland. He’s athletic and has good enough lateral foot quickness to get out in open space. He struggled against Maryland’s best opponents last season and drew a lot of penalties. He has tools but might not be a starter.

Additional Day 3 options: Asim Richards, North Carolina; Blake Freeland, BYU; Braeden Daniels, Utah.

Best fits for the Bears

The Bears have a major need at right tackle. With the No. 9 overall pick, they could be looking at any of the four potential Day 1 picks. The evaluation of Skoronski is vital because the Bears need a tackle much more than they need a guard. Skoronski is shorter (both in height and arm length) than Teven Jenkins, who the new Bears coaching staff didn’t like at right tackle.

If the Bears go with a defensive player at No. 9 overall, look for them to key in on Harrison or Bergeron in the second round. Jones is so big that it’s hard to see him fitting in with Ryan Poles’ vision for quick, athletic offensive linemen.