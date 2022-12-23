Bears

Chicago Bears place Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor on injured reserve, activate Khalil Herbert

By Michal Dwojak
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson advances a fumble recovery during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. The Bears ended Johnson's season by placing him on injured reserve with a finger injury Friday. (Danny Karnik/AP)

The Bears placed cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on injured reserve and activated running back Khalil Herbert off Friday. Both Johnson and Vildor will miss the remaining three games of the regular season.

Johnson’s placement came a day after he was listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Buffalo since he was battling a ring finger injury. He was limited in Thursday’s practice but fully participated Tuesday and Wednesday.

The third-year cornerback started 11 games this season and recorded 35 tackles, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Vildor has been out since injuring his ankle against the New York Jets on Nov. 27. He played in 11 games this season and finished with 34 tackles and one interception.

Herbert returns should add a boost to a depleted Bears offense. He missed the last four games with a hip injury he suffered against Detroit on Nov. 13. The second-year running back has 643 yards in 10 games on 108 carries and four touchdowns.

