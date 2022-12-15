Chicago Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon return with tough test in Philadelphia Eagles

LAKE FOREST – The past three weeks were a slow process for Bears rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. Both defensive backs missed the previous two games after suffering concussions Nov. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I just feel like, especially this year, there’s a super big emphasis on it,” Gordon said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “Everyone is going to take their time. If you’ve got any symptoms at all, they’re going to slow your whole process down.”

In the aftermath of a vicious concussion for Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season, the NFL made a rare decision to update its protocol in the middle of the season to make it more difficult for players to return to action after suffering head injuries.

That has led to referees being more liberal about pulling players out of games, and keeping them out of games.

Gordon was pulled from the Nov. 20 game in Atlanta midway through the action. Brisker was pulled during the game, too, but passed the initial check and returned to the game. Brisker said he felt fine until the following day. Both players wound up in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Three weeks later, they now are set to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. It will be a much-needed infusion for the battered Bears secondary.

“Sitting out, watching football, anything like that is very tough,” Brisker said. “Watching my teammates go to war, that’s tough too.”

The Bears were forced to play the Packers on Dec. 4 with only one regular starter in the secondary. Since Gordon and Brisker went out, Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson suffered a season-ending foot injury.

For Brisker, especially, Jackson has been a close mentor ever since the draft last spring. Both safeties complement each other nicely on the field. Brisker’s versatility and aggressiveness up front has allowed Jackson to play deep with everybody in front of him. It’s a big reason why Jackson was playing at a Pro Bowl-level again before his season-ending injury.

“It’s obviously different because [Jackson] was a leader,” Brisker said.

Jackson took Brisker under his wing. Over the summer, they held film session at Jackson’s house. The conversation was about so much more than football, too.

“[He gave] me different directions, just whether that has to come with buying a house or just trying to find the next car,” Brisker said. “When it comes to football, reading the quarterback, knowing disguises, what to do in certain disguises and things like that.”

The Bears should be back to full strength in the secondary with the exception of Jackson. Veteran backup DeAndre Houston-Carson has been starting in place of Jackson. Gordon and Brisker will team up with Houston-Carson and cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor, who is back from an ankle injury.

The Bears have four games remaining, including tough matchups against Philadelphia and Buffalo. Gordon and Brisker will be tasked with returning against an Eagles team that boasts the No. 1 scoring offense in football.

“That’s why you play the game,” Brisker said. “Against the great quarterbacks, the great receivers, a 1,000-yard rusher in Miles Sanders, anything like that. It’s always great to be challenged every week. Everybody’s great, everybody’s good in the NFL.”