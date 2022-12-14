Bears

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields will miss practice Wednesday due to illness

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during their game against Miami Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during their game against Miami on Nov. 6 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

LAKE FOREST – Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sick and will miss practice Wednesday at Halas Hall, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus said Fields is at the training facility in Lake Forest and is engaged in the game plan and preparation, but the QB is not well enough to practice Wednesday.

Eberflus is expecting Fields to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s day-to-day,” Eberflus said. “I think he is improving. I think he’s feeling better.”

Eberflus did not provide any further details on Fields’ status. The Bears take on the Eagles at noon Sunday at Soldier Field. They were off this past weekend with a Week 14 bye.

“He’s obviously working through all of the plays,” Eberflus said. “We’ve got the number of plays we always have, the runs and passes that we have on first and second down, all the things we do. He’s engaged there and learning those as we go. He’ll be fine.”

Fields has missed only one game this season. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury against the New York Jets on Nov. 27. He did return to action Dec. 4 against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Chicago BearsJustin FieldsMatt Eberflus
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for Shaw Media. He also contributes to high school football coverage at Friday Night Drive. Sean has covered various sports at the amateur, college and professional levels since 2012. He joined Shaw Media in 2016.