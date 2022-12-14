Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields will miss practice Wednesday due to illness

LAKE FOREST – Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sick and will miss practice Wednesday at Halas Hall, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus said Fields is at the training facility in Lake Forest and is engaged in the game plan and preparation, but the QB is not well enough to practice Wednesday.

Eberflus is expecting Fields to be ready for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s day-to-day,” Eberflus said. “I think he is improving. I think he’s feeling better.”

Eberflus did not provide any further details on Fields’ status. The Bears take on the Eagles at noon Sunday at Soldier Field. They were off this past weekend with a Week 14 bye.

“He’s obviously working through all of the plays,” Eberflus said. “We’ve got the number of plays we always have, the runs and passes that we have on first and second down, all the things we do. He’s engaged there and learning those as we go. He’ll be fine.”

Fields has missed only one game this season. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury against the New York Jets on Nov. 27. He did return to action Dec. 4 against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.