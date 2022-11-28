Bears receiver Darnell Mooney will miss remainder of season with ankle injury

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney’s season is over.

Mooney is expected to have surgery on his injured ankle, ending his 2022 season. Head coach Matt Eberflus made the announcement Monday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Mooney suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. He was blocking for running back David Montgomery in the third quarter when an opponent rolled up on his legs from behind. Mooney could not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.

Darnell Mooney is not putting any weight on his left leg as he goes straight to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ogqbvdx5jo — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 27, 2022

Eberflus provided no timetable for safety Eddie Jackson, who injured his foot in an apparent noncontact injury earlier in the game. Eberflus said Jackson has additional doctor’s visits and the team will have more clarity on his status by Wednesday, when the next injury report must be released.

Additionally, the statuses of tackles Riley Reiff (shoulder) and Larry Borom (ankle) remain up in the air heading into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) is also day-to-day, according to Eberflus. Fields sat out Sunday’s game against the Jets.

For Mooney, his season will end with him sitting at 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He started the season off slowly, but so did the entire passing game. He entered this season coming off a 1,000-yard receiving season last year. He was the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in this offense and a leader both on and off the field for this team.

“Once we got going into the offense, I think he really started to shine,” Eberflus said Monday. “He’s outstanding blocking the perimeter, he’s had a really nice connection with Justin throughout that stretch. More importantly, he’s a great teammate.”

The Bears will have to find other answers at receiver for the final five games of the season.