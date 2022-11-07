Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields makes history in loss to Miami Dolphins

CHICAGO – Some of us doubted Justin Fields from the moment the Bears drafted him.

Those doubts continued during a herky-jerky rookie season and intensified as this campaign began to unfold.

He can’t read a defense. He’s not accurate enough. He holds onto the ball too long.

Well, perhaps an apology is in order because Fields is taking those doubts and stuffing them down our throats.

The latest example came Sunday at Soldier Field when Fields set the NFL single-game record for most rushing yards by a quarterback with 178 during a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Fields eclipsed the previous mark of 173, set by Michael Vick in 2002.

The Bears’ record was 127, set by Bobby Douglass in the 1972 season finale at Oakland.

“It’s insane. It’s nuts,” said tight end Cole Kmet, who had 2 TD receptions.

“He’s incredible,” said guard Michael Schofield, who has been on teams with Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert. “Some of the runs he was making ... he was doing everything he could to make sure we were in a spot to win.”

Even Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was left with his mouth agape.

“I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast,” said Hill, who had seven catches for 143 yards. “Dude is literally 4.3 [seconds in the 40-yard dash] and he is literally 6-[foot]-4. Just being able to watch him across the field and then [QB Tua Tagovailoa] on our side is special.

“It was a great game today.”

Indeed it was. And although the Bears (3-6) fell short again, it seems safe to say that Fields will be the Bears’ quarterback for quite some time.

Unlike last year, Fields is being allowed to use all of his skills under coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He has run for 408 yards in the past four games alone and could threaten Lamar Jackson’s single-season record of 1,206 yards, set three years ago.

“Just credit to God,” said Fields, whose season rushing total is up to 604. “It’s all because of him. Not really me. He’s blessed me with these gifts and just happy to use them.”

Now, imagine if general manager Ryan Poles can add wideouts like Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

This offense would be downright unstoppable.

It was close to that against the Dolphins as Fields led five scoring drives of 60-plus yards and kept the Bears alive despite Miami jumping out to leads of 21-10, 28-17 and 35-25.

Fields had 53 yards on seven carries in the first half, then more than doubled that total with one incredible 61-yard sprint down the sideline that cut Miami’s lead to 28-25 with 11:20 remaining in the third quarter.

After stepping up in the pocket, Fields first pump-faked as he approached the line of scrimmage to freeze a couple of defenders. Fields then exploded by linebacker Elandon Roberts, raced past a diving Duke Riley, easily whizzed past CB Keion Crossen and used a “shield block” by good buddy Darnell Mooney to scoot around Jevon Holland.

Boom. Bedlam at Soldier Field.

“On that run, it was like, ‘Holy cow,’” Kmet said. “When he took off past me, it was pretty nuts. I don’t know if there’s anyone else in the league that can do that.

“I mean, really. That was pretty special.”

Schofield agreed.

“He’s by far the most athletic [QB] I’ve played with for sure. His top-end speed, it still surprises me how fast he can be. It’s a lot of fun.”

Tagovailoa led an 11-play, 75-yard drive to put Miami up 35-25, but Fields answered by hitting Kmet on a 4-yard TD pass with 11:42 remaining to make it 35-32.

The Bears’ defense, which was abused all day by Tagovailoa, finally stiffened by forcing an incomplete pass on a fourth down with 7:50 remaining. On Miami’s next drive, Jaylon Johnson broke up a pass on a deep ball intended for Waddle.

At that point, the Bears took over at their own 28 with 2:38 remaining, needing a field goal to knot the score.

“I definitely thought that last drive we were going down to score to win it,” Schofield said. “But [stuff] happens.”

That “stuff” included a deep incompletion to new receiver Chase Claypool on third-and-10. A pass interference penalty could have been called on Crossen, but no flag was thrown. An incompletion to Equanimeous St. Brown on the next play ended the Bears’ chances.

In the end, it was a tough loss for Eberflus’ squad.

But it was also a day that brings plenty of hope for the future.

“Talk about toughness and grit and the ability to preserver through a lot of different things,” Eberflus said of Fields. “Obviously the start of the season it wasn’t going his way, and now all of a sudden the last three games he’s really taken off.

“We’re excited about that as a group ... and for the Chicago Bears and for the franchise.”