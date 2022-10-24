Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots live updates from Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Following an 11-day layoff, the Bears return to action Monday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears will look to snap a three-game losing streak. The Bears haven’t beaten the Patriots since 2000. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to return to the field after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Injury updates

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will make his Bears debut on Monday night. Harry is active and expected to play. Inactive for the Bears and not dressing for the game is defensive back Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and receiver Isaiah Coulter.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is active and expected to play.

Ryan Poles meets with the media

Bears general manager Ryan Poles met with members of the media hours before kickoff at Gillette Stadium. He noted that he has seen “flashes” of potential from Fields at quarterback.

Poles said he knew this would be a young Bears team, and that the team has to improve in multiple areas.

“Even with Justin, this is his first year with us,” Poles said. “He doesn’t have many starts as it is. Just continuing to grow and seeing guys mature within the game, that’s what we need to speed up.”

This was Poles’ first media session in two months. Read more about what he said here.

What to expect from the Patriots

Jones should make his return as the starting quarterback for New England. Rookie backup Bailey Zappe won two games as the starter while Jones was out.

Here are five things to watch in Monday’s game. Was anyone on our staff feeling good about the Bears’ chances? See Shaw Local’s staff picks here.

With a win on Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could pass legendary Bears coach George Halas on the all-time wins list for head coaches.

What changes will the Bears make?

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was re-evaluating everything about his team this week. With his team sitting at 2-4, he has plenty of adjustments he could make.

One might be the punt returner. Bears rookie Velus Jones Jr. has fumbled twice as the punt return man in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said this week that the job was up for grabs.

There have also been multiple reports that veteran lineman Lucas Patrick will be moving back to center. He has not yet played the position that the Bears brought him here to play. The move would likely move Sam Mustipher to the bench and veteran backup Michael Schofield to left guard.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else happened at Halas Hall this week.

