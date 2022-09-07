Chicago Bears injury report: Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. sits out practice Wednesday

LAKE FOREST – The Bears were without rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. during practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the team’s first injury report of the season. With the season scheduled to kick off Sunday, the team must release an injury report Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Previously during training camp, head coach Matt Eberflus had been vague about injuries. Jones was on and off the practice field due to an injury, but the Bears had not previously said what the injury was.

Jones practiced Monday when the team reconvened after a long weekend off, but then did not participate Wednesday. He was the only nonparticipant. Defensive end Dominique Robinson was limited by a knee injury.

Center Lucas Patrick, who returned to practice this week after injuring his hand in July, is not listed on the injury report, which is a good sign for the Bears.