2022 NFL draft: Hub Arkush’s first-round mock draft

What is the actual value of mock drafts? It’s matching players as closely as you can with where they’ll actually be chosen relative to other prospects on the board.

There will be multiple trades made throughout the draft, and you can throw out your mock as far as matching players to teams once the first one happens because it will change who’s gone and who’s available.

But after months of watching tape, studying stats and needs, along with working the phones with anyone who wants or is willing to talk, here’s my best guess at who goes in the first round and where they fall.