2022 NFL draft: Hub Arkush’s first-round mock draft

What is the actual value of mock drafts? It’s matching players as closely as you can with where they’ll actually be chosen relative to other prospects on the board.
There will be multiple trades made throughout the draft, and you can throw out your mock as far as matching players to teams once the first one happens because it will change who’s gone and who’s available.
But after months of watching tape, studying stats and needs, along with working the phones with anyone who wants or is willing to talk, here’s my best guess at who goes in the first round and where they fall.
|Team
|Player, College
|Position
|Analysis
|1. Jaguars
|Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
|DE
|Top 5 ceiling, draft’s highest floor makes him No. 1 overall.
|2. Lions
|Travon Walker, Georgia,
|DE
|Maybe draft’s highest ceiling, but higher climb than many to get there.
|3. Texans
|Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
|CB
|Lovie Smith loves big corners. Texans need playmakers and some extra sauce.
|4. Jets
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
|EDGE
|Robert Saleh needs go-to guy for his defense, Thibodeaux has the traits.
|5. Giants
|Evan Neal, Alabama
|OT
|Giants get their franchise left tackle for the next decade.
|6. Panthers
|Ickey Okwonu, N.C. State.
|OT
|Panthers are surprised to find local kid some like more than Neal still on board.
|7. Giants
|Jermaine Johnson II, Florida St.
|EDGE
|Giants badly need pass rush. Johnson’s a legit Top 10 pick.
|8. Falcons
|Garrett Wilson, Ohio St.
|WR
|With Marcus Mariota in for Matt Ryan, Falcons need weapons more than ever, Wilson top receiver in the class.
|9. Seahawks
|Malik Willis, Liberty
|QB
|My first big surprise, but think about it: the best QB prospect in draft built to run same scheme as Wilson.
|10. Jets
|Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
|CB
|This is the steal of the draft if he’s the player he was in 2019.
|11. Commanders
|Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
|S
|Hamilton is the most exciting athlete in this class. Ron Rivera will know what to do with him.
|12. Vikings
|Jordan Davis, Georgia
|DT
|He may out-snack Snacks Harrison, a true one-man blockade.
|13. Texans
|Treylon Burks, Arkansas
|WR
|If Davis Mills is going to be the answer, he needs a special target.
|14. Ravens
|George Karlaftis, Purdue
|EDGE
|This would have been David Ojabo until Achilles tear. Karlaftis is next man up.
|15. Eagles
|Chris Olave, Ohio St.
|WR
|Wideout has been Eagles’ biggest need for a while. Olave’s potential is through the roof.
|16. Saints
|Charles Cross, Mississippi St.
|OT
|Terron Armstead may be the biggest loss any team in the league suffered in free agency.
|17. Chargers
|Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
|DT
|Stick him between Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and talk about border walls!
|18. Eagles
|Boye Mafe, Minnesota
|EDGE
|No. 18 could be a little rich for Mafe, but Eagles need pressure. I’m hearing they like this kid a lot.
|19. Saints
|Jameson Williams, Alabama
|WR
|He isn’t first WR off the board only because of ACL injury. Saints can afford to wait an extra month or two.
|20. Steelers
|Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
|QB
|Pickett isn’t the 20th best prospect in draft, but c’mon, this just makes too much sense.
|21. Patriots
|Devin Lloyd, Utah
|LB
|Belichick builds defenses around LBs like this and size separates him from Nakobe Dean.
|22. Packers
|Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
|OT
|There’s a hole at right tackle in Green Bay, and Raimann could eventually replace Bakhtiari on the left.
|23. Cardinals
|Trent McDuffie, Washington
|CB
|Combo best player available and Cardinals’ greatest need.
|24. Cowboys
|Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
|OG
|This is a little high for Green, but he’s best guard in draft. Cowboys have a big hole there.
|25. Bills
|Breece Hall, Iowa St.
|RB
|Show me who’s left that can have bigger impact on Bills team looking to win right now?
|26. Titans
|Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
|C
|Mostly best player available along with a moderate to significant need.
|27. Buccaneers
|Zion Johnson, Boston College
|OG
|B.C. offensive linemen always project well, and Tom Brady has to stay clean.
|28. Packers
|Drake London, USC
|WR
|The Swiss Army knife Aaron Rodgers has been dreaming about.
|29. Chiefs
|Daxton Hill, Michigan
|S
|Could be the new “Honey Badger,” only bigger and even more athletic.
|30. Chiefs
|George Pickens, Georgia
|WR
|He’s a project, but the kind of project Chiefs have excelled at under Andy Reid.
|31. Bengals
|Kaiir Elam, Florida
|CB
|Another best player available who happens to fit a real need.
|32. Lions
|Nakobe Dean, Georgia
|LB
|Dean is one of my Top 15 prospects in this draft. Lions stunned he’s here and can’t pass him up.