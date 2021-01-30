Mock draft roundup: Who do national news outlets have the Bears taking at No. 20?

The 2021 NFL Draft is three months away but teams are already hard at work evaluating their potential selections. With it comes the annual inundation of mock drafts from all manner of publications.

Bears fans, we’ve gone through numerous mock drafts from a number of national news outlets so that you don’t have to.

There’s no general consensus among them, but one thing does seem clear: an offensive tackle seems like a likely possibility. Six of the nine outlets have the Bears shoring up the offensive line with a tackle. Two others like the Bears to take a wide receiver and one has them selecting a defensive lineman.

Here’s who nine prominent outlets have the Bears selecting at No. 20 in recent mock drafts:

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Writes ESPN’s Kiper (on Jan. 26): “In Chicago, he could start immediately on the right side, where Germain Ifedi is a free agent, and be the long-term replacement to Charles Leno at left tackle.”

NFL.com: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Writes NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah (Jan. 22): “The Bears could use Mayfield at tackle or slide him inside to guard. I love the way he finishes in the run game.”

USA Today: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Writes USA Today (Jan. 28): “Elevated quarterback play is obviously incumbent, but wideout also looms as a priority with Allen Robinson headed for free agency. Bateman has a similar frame (6-2, 210) and similar game.”

Sports Illustrated: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Writes Sports Illustrated (Jan. 25): “It remains to be seen who Darrisaw will be protecting for but the Bears need to fortify their protection up front and this is a great building block to begin with.”

CBS Sports: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

Writes CBS Sports (Jan. 26): “The Bears would also love to land a QB, but they’ll need to trade up to do it. In the meantime, they have Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman (who opted out before the season) under contract for multiple years, but the defensive line could use depth.”

NBC Sports: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Writes NBC Sports (Jan. 27): “Bears are in a win now mode and drafting a quarterback to lead this team of veterans and desperate decision makers (head coach - Matt Nagy / general manager - Ryan Pace) is counter-productive. Instead, selecting an offensive lineman to protect whatever seasoned signal caller they acquire would make way more sense.”

FOX Sports: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Writes FOX Sports (Jan. 28): “The Bears will see some offseason upheaval, probably at QB and WR. But they’re also likely to lose one of their starting tackles, and the highly regarded Darrisaw would be an ideal replacement.”

The Athletic: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Writes The Athletic (Jan. 12): “There is an obvious need at quarterback in Chicago, but the demand outweighs the supply, especially with several other teams needing quarterbacks drafting in this range.”

Pro Football Focus: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Writes PFF (Jan. 25): “The Bears appear primed to make a power move at the quarterback position, and their next move will be adding more playmakers into the mix, especially with star wide receiver Allen Robinson II hitting free agency.”