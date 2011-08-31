Bags of cash found in Illinois man’s garden

JOHNSBURG, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man found something green in his garden, and it wasn’t just broccoli.

Wayne Sabaj says he went out to the garden at his home in McHenry County on Monday to pick some of the vegetables for dinner and found a bag filled with $20 bills.

Sabaj called the McHenry County Sheriff's Department and the responding officers spotted a second bag of cash on the property. He says the bags contained a total of about $150,000.

McHenry County Undersheriff Andrew Zinke says authorities are checking the bags for fingerprints and other evidence. He says the cash could have come from a burglary that hasn't been reported yet.

Zinke adds that his department will help Sabaj figure out whether he can claim the money, if the owner isn’t found.