Wheaton police reports: February 11, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Wheaton police department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery

• Marvin R. Harris, 52, of the 4800 block of West Fulton Street, Chicago, was charged at 6:46 p.m. Dec. 16 with battery and possession of a controlled substance at Main Street and Willow Avenue.

• Brian Jermaine Williams, 38, of the 700 block of West Liberty Drive, Wheaton, was charged at 6:46 p.m. Dec. 16 with battery at 7-Eleven, 326 W. Liberty Drive.

• Jeffrey Joseph McGrath, 34, of the 4700 block of St. Joseph Creek Road, Lisle, was charged at 9:31 p.m. Dec. 12 with domestic battery at Prairie Path Apartments, 714 Roosevelt Road.

• Jason S. McAndrew, 32, of the 2000 block of Canterbury Place, Wheaton, was charged at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 with aggravated battery of a protected class and driving under the influence of alcohol at Harrison Avenue and Main Street.

• Devon C. Finn, 40, of the 1400 block of Harwarden Street, Wheaton, was charged at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 with domestic battery at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, 501 N. County Farm Road.

• Shannon R. Hainaut, 37, of the 1400 block of McCormick Place, Wheaton, was charged at 8:08 p.m. Dec. 17 with domestic battery in the 1400 block of McCormick Place.

Burglary

• The rolltop window of the concession stand reportedly was forced open between 12:21 and 6:48 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Wheaton College Football Stadium, 700 College Ave. Nothing was reported taken.

• Damion Drape, 38, of the 1200 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 9:36 a.m. Dec. 14 with burglary from motor vehicle at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, 501 N. County Farm Road.

• Jewelry and personal paperwork reportedly were stolen between 6:40 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14 from a residence in the 1400 block of Creekside Drive. The rear door reportedly had been forced open.

• A laptop computer reportedly was stolen between Dec. 14 and 16 from a backpack in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Valley Forge Court.

• Clothing and cash reportedly were stolen between 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 9:40 a.m. Dec. 18 from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Court.

• Two vehicles reportedly were entered between 4 p.m. Dec. 17 and 7:45 a.m. Dec. 18 while they were parked in the lot in the 800 block of College Avenue. Nothing was reported taken.

• A rear door of a residence reportedly was attempted to be pried open between Dec. 5 and 19 in the 800 block of Arbor Avenue.

Concealed carry violation

Daniel S. Hendrickson, 49, of the 400 block of North Martha Street, Lombard, was charged at 1:54 a.m. Dec. 16 with violation of concealed carry in the 1000 block of Garner Avenue.

Disorderly conduct

Mark A. Richert, 58, of the 0N500 block of Woodlawn Street, Wheaton, was charged at 8 p.m. Dec. 19 with disorderly conduct in the 0N500 block of Woodlawn Street.

DUI

• Raul Ramirez-Cervantes, 24, of the 4900 block of Keller Street, Lisle, was charged at 12:46 a.m. Dec. 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol at Danada Drive and Naperville Road.

• Ralph R. Phipps, 56, of the 200 block of North Wood Street, Wheaton, was charged at 2:57 p.m. Dec. 22 with driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol in the 200 block of North Wood Street.

• Jael S. Rexroat, 23, of the 900 block of Pinebrook Drive, Lombard, was charged at 2:03 a.m. Dec. 17 with driving under the influence and possession of drug equipment at Geneva Road and Farwell Street.

• Bernardo Raya, 26, of the 1900 block of Cheltenham Place, Hoffman Estates, was charged at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 17 with driving under the influence at Roosevelt Road and Fapp Circle.

Property damage

• A vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Dec. 12 as having been scratched in the 400 block of East Liberty Drive.

• Graffiti was reported at 12:49 p.m. Dec. 15 as having been marked on the wall near the wheelchair access ramp and the south side entrance to the tunnel at College Avenue Train Depot, 303 N. President St.

• A taillight reportedly was broken between 8 p.m. Dec. 19 and 9 a.m. Dec. 20 on a vehicle parked in a lot in the 600 block of East Harrison Avenue.

• The power cord to a couple of holiday decorations reportedly was cut at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 22 in a yard in the 2200 block of Stonegate Lane.

Public indecency

Jose L. Santiago, 69, of the 26W300 block of Blair Street, Winfield, was charged at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 12 with public indecency at Wheaton Police Department, 900 W. Liberty Drive.

Public intoxication

Toney L. Hale, 48, of the 1200 block of West 96th Street, Chicago, was charged at 6:46 p.m. Dec. 12 with being intoxicated on railroad property at Wheaton Metro Station, 402 W. Front St.

Theft

• Clothing reportedly was stolen at 2:13 p.m. Dec. 14 at Victoria’s Secret, 151 E. Loop Drive.

• A cellphone reportedly was stolen between 9:05 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 12 from an unsecured locker in the 400 block of South County Farm Road.

• A bill reportedly was left unpaid between 3:40 and 3:45 p.m. Dec. 15 at Chili’s, 240 Danada Square West.

• Stephania Perez, 18, of the 100 block of East Brown Street, West Chicago, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 21 with retail theft at Kohl’s, 401 S. County Farm Road.

• Christa Norfleet, 25, of the 600 block of West Forest Avenue, West Chicago, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 19 with retail theft at Target, 601 S. County Farm Road.

• Sherell Latrice Sanders, 25, of the 700 block of West Forest Avenue, West Chicago, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 19 with retail theft at Target, 601 S. County Farm Road.

• Bottles of alcohol and baby supplies reportedly were stolen at 10:04 p.m. Dec. 20 at Jewel, 2031 N. Main St.

• The rear tire of a bicycle reportedly was stolen between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 3 while the bicycle was secured to a bike rack at the Wheaton Train Depot, 402 W. Front St.

• Packages reportedly were stolen at 10:43 a.m. Dec. 19 from the front porch of a residence in the 1900 block of Clydesdale Drive.

• Two packages reportedly were stolen at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 from the front porch of a residence in the 600 block of Pierce Avenue.

• A rear license plate reportedly was stolen between 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 14 from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Coloma Place.

Vehicular hijacking

Demarion C. Chambers, 22, of the 6900 block of South Bishop Street, Homewood, was charged at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 13 with vehicular hijacking and credit card fraud in the 6900 block of South Bishop Street, Homewood.

