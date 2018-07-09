Town Crier: July 11, 2018

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

A community wellness nurse educator monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org

For ages 11 to 17.

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class

Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 6 to 12.

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

DeKalb Municipal Band Concerts

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 21

Place: Dee Palmer Band Shell, Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road

Information: www.dekalbmunicipalband.com

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 11

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

DeKalb Farmers Market

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through Sept. 27

Place: Van Buer Plaza

Information: 815-756-6306

English Country Dancing Workshop

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 12

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 6 and older. Space is limited to 26 participants. Wear soft-soled shoes and comfortable clothes to start learning the basic steps; no experience necessary.

Summer English Club

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Join the club for basic and intermediate conversations with others learning English as a second language. Adult learners at any level welcome.

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Nationally ranked chess player Daron “Ron” Brown will host a chess club for youth, ages 9 to 17, of all skill levels.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Tai Chi

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Display It: Help Design The Space Space

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 13

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: adurik@niu.edu

Students in grades 6-12 sixth can help design The Space Space, a 6-foot-tall display on the children’s floor of the library.

Free Movie: ‘Paddington 2’

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 13

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or teresai@dkpl.org

Paint and Textile Recycling

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturday, July 14

Place: DeKalb County Health Department, 2550 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-748-8135

Visitor from the Island

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Saturday, July 14

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Meet a special, purple-haired guest from the Island. While at the library, she will greet and pose for pictures with children.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

DeKalb Walking Tour

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 14

Place: Downtown DeKalb, meet at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or teresai@dkpl.org

Tour led by library employee and local historian Steve Bigolin. Call to register.

Tennis Workshop

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-761-2173

The Kishwaukee Tennis Association is holding a tennis event for ages 6 to 11.

ZEEN: Tween-Teen Magazine

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Join other area teens and tweens in writing a self-created magazine.

Biking with Beanzie

Time: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Sunday, July 15

Place: DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road

Cost: $35

Information: www.kishkiwanis.org/bwb-general-info

The bicycle ride is a family-friendly, recreational event with varying distances to suit everyone: 25, 46, 62, 80 or 101 miles. Money raised helps support Kishwaukee Bike Pathway projects and other DeKalb County charitable causes.

10th Annual Country Music Show

Time: 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Date: Sunday, July 15

Place: Taylor Street Plaza, 507 E.Taylor St.

Information: Gary Mullis at 815-762-5589

The show features live country, gospel and bluegrass music and collects school supplies for local children. Admission is the donation of school supplies.

Reiki Sharing Circle

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Monday, July 16

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $10

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 18

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, July 18

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Rummage and Bake Sale

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 12, and Friday, July 13, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 14

Place: Crosswind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-5427

Elder Care Assistance

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 12

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-6550

Shari Hanson from Elder Care Services will provide assistance in Medicare, prescription drug coverage and other questions.

Kayak and Canoe the Kish

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 14

Place: Carroll Memorial Park

Information: 815-784-2212

This free community event offers refreshments, including free brats and beverages, at Carroll Park after the excursion.

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Sunday, July 15

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $8

Information: 815-784-5967

Community Men’s Group

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, July 17

Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road

Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com

KINGSTON

Community Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, July 14

Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger

Information: 815-784-3921

Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sycamore Farmers Market

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays through Sept. 25

Place: Parking lot at the corner of Sacramento and State streets

Information: 815-895-3456

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Tuesdays on the Town

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, July 10

Place: Downtown Sycamore

Information: 815-895-3456

The event will feature a race car rally.

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

This program is for children ages 3 to 6.

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Business Builders’ Breakfast

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Thursday, July 12

Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Walking Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Rayna from Safe Life Home Health will be joining on the first and third Thursdays of the month with incentives and prizes.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, July 12

Place: Sycamore Recreation Center, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 13

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Meet Me at the Fair

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Sunday, July 15

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Information: 815-762-4882

Event benefitting Pay-It-Forward House includes food, kids’ activities, a bounce house, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction. Admission, food and entertainment are free.

Living with Chronic Pain Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Monday, July 16

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 18

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com