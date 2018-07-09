Town Crier: July 11, 2018

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
A community wellness nurse educator monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org
For ages 11 to 17.
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Free Beginning/Intermediate Level ESL Class
Time: 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Christ Community Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-825-9420 or 815-825-9405
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 6 to 12.
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
DeKalb Municipal Band Concerts
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 21
Place: Dee Palmer Band Shell, Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road
Information: www.dekalbmunicipalband.com
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 11
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
DeKalb Farmers Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through Sept. 27
Place: Van Buer Plaza
Information: 815-756-6306
English Country Dancing Workshop
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, July 12
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 6 and older. Space is limited to 26 participants. Wear soft-soled shoes and comfortable clothes to start learning the basic steps; no experience necessary.
Summer English Club
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Join the club for basic and intermediate conversations with others learning English as a second language. Adult learners at any level welcome.
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Nationally ranked chess player Daron “Ron” Brown will host a chess club for youth, ages 9 to 17, of all skill levels.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Tai Chi
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Display It: Help Design The Space Space
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, July 13
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: adurik@niu.edu
Students in grades 6-12 sixth can help design The Space Space, a 6-foot-tall display on the children’s floor of the library.
Free Movie: ‘Paddington 2’
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Date: Friday, July 13
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or teresai@dkpl.org
Paint and Textile Recycling
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturday, July 14
Place: DeKalb County Health Department, 2550 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-748-8135
Visitor from the Island
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, July 14
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Meet a special, purple-haired guest from the Island. While at the library, she will greet and pose for pictures with children.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
DeKalb Walking Tour
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 14
Place: Downtown DeKalb, meet at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or teresai@dkpl.org
Tour led by library employee and local historian Steve Bigolin. Call to register.
Tennis Workshop
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-761-2173
The Kishwaukee Tennis Association is holding a tennis event for ages 6 to 11.
ZEEN: Tween-Teen Magazine
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Join other area teens and tweens in writing a self-created magazine.
Biking with Beanzie
Time: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Sunday, July 15
Place: DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road
Cost: $35
Information: www.kishkiwanis.org/bwb-general-info
The bicycle ride is a family-friendly, recreational event with varying distances to suit everyone: 25, 46, 62, 80 or 101 miles. Money raised helps support Kishwaukee Bike Pathway projects and other DeKalb County charitable causes.
10th Annual Country Music Show
Time: 1:30 to 5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, July 15
Place: Taylor Street Plaza, 507 E.Taylor St.
Information: Gary Mullis at 815-762-5589
The show features live country, gospel and bluegrass music and collects school supplies for local children. Admission is the donation of school supplies.
Reiki Sharing Circle
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Monday, July 16
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $10
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 18
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, July 18
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Rummage and Bake Sale
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 12, and Friday, July 13, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 14
Place: Crosswind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-5427
Elder Care Assistance
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, July 12
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-6550
Shari Hanson from Elder Care Services will provide assistance in Medicare, prescription drug coverage and other questions.
Kayak and Canoe the Kish
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 14
Place: Carroll Memorial Park
Information: 815-784-2212
This free community event offers refreshments, including free brats and beverages, at Carroll Park after the excursion.
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Sunday, July 15
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $8
Information: 815-784-5967
Community Men’s Group
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, July 17
Place: Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road
Information: 815-784-2522 or www.barneyfife.com
KINGSTON
Community Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, July 14
Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger
Information: 815-784-3921
Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sycamore Farmers Market
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays through Sept. 25
Place: Parking lot at the corner of Sacramento and State streets
Information: 815-895-3456
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Tuesdays on the Town
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, July 10
Place: Downtown Sycamore
Information: 815-895-3456
The event will feature a race car rally.
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
This program is for children ages 3 to 6.
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Business Builders’ Breakfast
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Thursday, July 12
Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Walking Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Rayna from Safe Life Home Health will be joining on the first and third Thursdays of the month with incentives and prizes.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, July 12
Place: Sycamore Recreation Center, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, July 13
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Meet Me at the Fair
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Sunday, July 15
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Information: 815-762-4882
Event benefitting Pay-It-Forward House includes food, kids’ activities, a bounce house, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction. Admission, food and entertainment are free.
Living with Chronic Pain Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Monday, July 16
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 18
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com