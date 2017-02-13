Town Crier: Feb. 15, 2017

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Homework Help Night

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Up Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

Arduino Open Lab

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Register early; space is limited.

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

3-D Design and Printing Class

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth St. and Fisk Ave.

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

This program, run by the Gaming Goat, is intended for ages 6 to 12.

Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter's Practice

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Liberty Park, 1012 Lewis St.

Information: www.carraigban.org

Advanced 3-D Design with TinkerCad

Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Registration required. For ages 6 and older.

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Men of any age welcome to enjoy the fellowship of joining voices in song.

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and siblings of children in the Book Babies Lapsit Program.

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Meet Princess Aurora

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Meet Sleeping Beauty, listen to her read a story and take photos.

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Arduino III: Making with Arduino

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Register in advance; space is limited. For ages 8 and older.

Stitch Niche Knitting/ Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Computer Class: PowerPoint Introduction

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Registration required.

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

This is a Spanish-language only program.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

DeKalb Area Writers Group

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

Adventure @ Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Teens ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing game.

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Location: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Computer Class: PowerPoint II

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 16

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Registration required.

Free Movie Showing: "Kubo and the Two Strings"

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Lego Club

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Buffet

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Place: Knights of Columbus, 1336 E. Lincoln Highway

Cost: $12 adults, $7 children

Information: 815-758-4141

Buffet includes cod, walleye, shrimp, macaroni and cheese, soup, baked potato, french fries, cole slaw and salad bar. Dine-in only.

350Kishwaukee Meeting

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.

Information: 224-406-4555

350Kishwaukee is a group of local people concerned about climate changes and believe in transitioning from fossil fuels to the renewable energy.

AARP Tax-Aide

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Saturdays until April 15

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

Volunteers can assist low- and middle-income taxpayers with their tax returns. Bring a photo ID, all tax documents and last year’s tax return.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Shakespeare Shenanigans with NIU

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, samantha@dkpl.org

NIU graduate and undergraduate acting students will perform famous speeches and scenes from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” with Mad Libbed soliloquies, scenes recast in different movie genres and family-friendly rap lyrics.

Elks Members and Guests Breakfast

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 Annie Glidden Road

Cost: $8 adults, $4 children ages 5 to 10, younger than 5 eat free

Information: 815-756-6912

Menu includes eggs to order, bacon or sausage, biscuits and gravy, toast, hash browns, coffee and juice.

Food Addicts Anonymous

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Sundays

Place: Alano Club, 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: faadekalb@yahoo.com or www.foodaddictsanonymous.org

Little Learners Outreach @ University Village

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Rd.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Parkinson’s Support Group

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Place: DeKalb Senior Center, 401 Grove St.

Information: 815-895-0200

Calm, Creative Coloring

Time: 6 and 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $8

Information: 815-784-5967

Free Movie Showing: "Pete's Dragon"

Time: 3 p.m.

Date: Monday, Feb. 20

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Snacks, covered drinks and blankets welcome.

HINCKLEY

"Embracing the Darkness of Winter"

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19

Place: Consciously Rooted, 130 W. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-218-3061

Learn how to use winter’s short days and long nights to your advantage.

KIRLKLAND

Kirkland Historical Society Winter Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Place: Olson’s Chapel, 309 S. Fifth St.

Information: www.kirklandhistoricalsociety.com

Stephen J. Bigolin will present, “A Journey through DeKalb County and the Kirkland Area.”

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Pancake Breakfast

Time: 6:30 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Place: Kishwaukee College Cafe Dining Room

Cost: $6 adults, $4 children ages 5 to 12, younger than 5 eat free

Information: 815-825-2349

Proceeds will benefit the Malta Lions Club Scholarship Fund. Carry-outs available.

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For ages 18 months to 3 and their caregivers.

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For ages 3 to 6.

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Live Music Performance

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Tom Sharpe, drummer for Mannheim Steamroller, will perform.

Homework Help

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore

Information: 815-895-4618

Musical Mornings

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 17

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For children younger than 3.

Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

E-Waste Collection

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Place: Public Works Building, 475 N. Cross St.

Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org

Any item with a battery or cord, except smoke detectors, accepted. Most items recycled at no cost, except computer monitors for $10 and TVs for $20 to $30.

Medicare Presentation

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-6550

A representative from Elder Care Services will be at the library to assist with Medicare questions about current coverage, prescription coverage, Medicare Supplement or Medicare Advantage plans, reduced license plate sticker application and other programs.

Adult Coloring Club

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

WATERMAN

WOW Bible Study

Times: 9 to 11 a.m. or 6:45 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Waterman Presbyterian Church, 250 N. Cedar St.

Cost: $10

Information: 815-264-3979 or sjhipple23@gmail.com

Women of the Word (WOW) will host a Bible study based on the movie “War Room.”