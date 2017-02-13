Town Crier: Feb. 15, 2017

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Homework Help Night
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Up Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
Arduino Open Lab
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register early; space is limited.
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
3-D Design and Printing Class
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth St. and Fisk Ave.
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
This program, run by the Gaming Goat, is intended for ages 6 to 12.
Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter's Practice
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Liberty Park, 1012 Lewis St.
Information: www.carraigban.org
Advanced 3-D Design with TinkerCad
Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Registration required. For ages 6 and older.
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Men of any age welcome to enjoy the fellowship of joining voices in song.
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and siblings of children in the Book Babies Lapsit Program.
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Meet Princess Aurora
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Meet Sleeping Beauty, listen to her read a story and take photos.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Arduino III: Making with Arduino
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Register in advance; space is limited. For ages 8 and older.
Stitch Niche Knitting/ Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Computer Class: PowerPoint Introduction
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Registration required.
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
This is a Spanish-language only program.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
DeKalb Area Writers Group
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
Adventure @ Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Teens ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing game.
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Location: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Computer Class: PowerPoint II
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 16
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Registration required.
Free Movie Showing: "Kubo and the Two Strings"
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Lego Club
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 17
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Buffet
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 17
Place: Knights of Columbus, 1336 E. Lincoln Highway
Cost: $12 adults, $7 children
Information: 815-758-4141
Buffet includes cod, walleye, shrimp, macaroni and cheese, soup, baked potato, french fries, cole slaw and salad bar. Dine-in only.
350Kishwaukee Meeting
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 17
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.
Information: 224-406-4555
350Kishwaukee is a group of local people concerned about climate changes and believe in transitioning from fossil fuels to the renewable energy.
AARP Tax-Aide
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Saturdays until April 15
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
Volunteers can assist low- and middle-income taxpayers with their tax returns. Bring a photo ID, all tax documents and last year’s tax return.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Shakespeare Shenanigans with NIU
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 18
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, samantha@dkpl.org
NIU graduate and undergraduate acting students will perform famous speeches and scenes from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” with Mad Libbed soliloquies, scenes recast in different movie genres and family-friendly rap lyrics.
Elks Members and Guests Breakfast
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Date: Sunday, Feb. 19
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 Annie Glidden Road
Cost: $8 adults, $4 children ages 5 to 10, younger than 5 eat free
Information: 815-756-6912
Menu includes eggs to order, bacon or sausage, biscuits and gravy, toast, hash browns, coffee and juice.
Food Addicts Anonymous
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Sundays
Place: Alano Club, 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: faadekalb@yahoo.com or www.foodaddictsanonymous.org
Little Learners Outreach @ University Village
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 21
Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Rd.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Parkinson’s Support Group
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 21
Place: DeKalb Senior Center, 401 Grove St.
Information: 815-895-0200
Calm, Creative Coloring
Time: 6 and 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 22
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 19
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $8
Information: 815-784-5967
Free Movie Showing: "Pete's Dragon"
Time: 3 p.m.
Date: Monday, Feb. 20
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Snacks, covered drinks and blankets welcome.
HINCKLEY
"Embracing the Darkness of Winter"
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 19
Place: Consciously Rooted, 130 W. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-218-3061
Learn how to use winter’s short days and long nights to your advantage.
KIRLKLAND
Kirkland Historical Society Winter Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Place: Olson’s Chapel, 309 S. Fifth St.
Information: www.kirklandhistoricalsociety.com
Stephen J. Bigolin will present, “A Journey through DeKalb County and the Kirkland Area.”
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Pancake Breakfast
Time: 6:30 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 18
Place: Kishwaukee College Cafe Dining Room
Cost: $6 adults, $4 children ages 5 to 12, younger than 5 eat free
Information: 815-825-2349
Proceeds will benefit the Malta Lions Club Scholarship Fund. Carry-outs available.
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For ages 18 months to 3 and their caregivers.
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For ages 3 to 6.
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Live Music Performance
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Tom Sharpe, drummer for Mannheim Steamroller, will perform.
Homework Help
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore
Information: 815-895-4618
Musical Mornings
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 17
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For children younger than 3.
Book Recycling and Donation Drop-off
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 18
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
E-Waste Collection
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 18
Place: Public Works Building, 475 N. Cross St.
Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org
Any item with a battery or cord, except smoke detectors, accepted. Most items recycled at no cost, except computer monitors for $10 and TVs for $20 to $30.
Medicare Presentation
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 21
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-6550
A representative from Elder Care Services will be at the library to assist with Medicare questions about current coverage, prescription coverage, Medicare Supplement or Medicare Advantage plans, reduced license plate sticker application and other programs.
Adult Coloring Club
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 22
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
WATERMAN
WOW Bible Study
Times: 9 to 11 a.m. or 6:45 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Waterman Presbyterian Church, 250 N. Cedar St.
Cost: $10
Information: 815-264-3979 or sjhipple23@gmail.com
Women of the Word (WOW) will host a Bible study based on the movie “War Room.”