St. Charles woman charged with DUI in Geneva

Samantha E. McCall was charged with driving under the influence of a combination of intoxicating compounds, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and possession of medical marijuana in a motor vehicle. (Photo provided)

GENEVA – A St. Charles woman was charged with driving under the influence of a combination of intoxicating compounds after she hit a curb and drove through the parking lot of Geneva Firewood and Mulch, according to police reports.

Samantha E. McCall, 22, of the 1500 block of Fox Chase Boulevard, St. Charles, was also charged Dec. 2 with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and possession of medical marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. to Geneva Firewood and Mulch, 637 E. State St., in response to a report of an accident with injuries, according to the report.

McCall was already in an ambulance due to her injuries, the report stated.

Witnesses told police that they saw McCall’s vehicle, a 2014 black Subaru Forester, cross the intersection at a high rate of speed, hit the curb, continue north into the parking lot of Geneva Firewood and Mulch, then struck a concrete barrier wall and came to rest halfway back into the roadway, the report stated.

The witness thought McCall appeared to be having a medical emergency, the report stated

Police observed a glass smoking pipe in the corner pocket of a backpack in the passenger seat with a strong odor of burnt marijuana, the report stated.

Police found three more items of drug paraphernalia and a glass container of suspected marijuana inside the backpack and another unsealed container of suspected marijuana residue in the driver’s door, the report stated.

Police gave McCall a notice to appear in court on Jan. 1.