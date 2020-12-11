Harvard man, woman jailed on charges alleging they allowed child to become malnourished

Police arrested a Harvard man and woman accused of allowing a 6-year-old child to become “severely malnourished.”

Margaret A. Wisner, 48, turned herself in to police Thursday, said William Bligh, her attorney. William S. Wisner, 40, did not yet have an attorney as of Friday, and the details surrounding his arrest were not clear.

Both remained at the McHenry County Jail on Friday evening.

Warrants were issued earlier this week for Margaret and William Wisner’s arrest on child endangerment, aggravated domestic battery and reckless conduct charges. Each is accused of causing a 6-year-old child to “become severely malnourished” after failing to provide adequate nutrition and medical care for two years, court records show.

“These are allegations, not proof,” Bligh said Friday. “She is presumed innocent of the charges, and that presumption stays with her until trial.”

Margaret Wisner was booked Thursday at the county jail just before 6 p.m., records show. Her bond is set at $200,000, meaning she would need to post $20,000 bail to secure her release. Margaret Wisner is due back in court Tuesday.

William Wisner arrived at the McHenry County Jail about 2 p.m. Friday, records show. A judge had not yet set William Wisner’s bond as of Friday evening.