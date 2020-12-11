October 05, 2023
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyBreaking | Northwest HeraldBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

Harvard man, woman jailed on charges alleging they allowed child to become malnourished

By Katie Smith
William S. Wisner, 40, left, and Margaret A. Wisner, 48, both of Harvard

William S. Wisner, 40, left, and Margaret A. Wisner, 48, both of Harvard (Photo provided)

Police arrested a Harvard man and woman accused of allowing a 6-year-old child to become “severely malnourished.”

Margaret A. Wisner, 48, turned herself in to police Thursday, said William Bligh, her attorney. William S. Wisner, 40, did not yet have an attorney as of Friday, and the details surrounding his arrest were not clear.

Both remained at the McHenry County Jail on Friday evening.

Warrants were issued earlier this week for Margaret and William Wisner’s arrest on child endangerment, aggravated domestic battery and reckless conduct charges. Each is accused of causing a 6-year-old child to “become severely malnourished” after failing to provide adequate nutrition and medical care for two years, court records show.

“These are allegations, not proof,” Bligh said Friday. “She is presumed innocent of the charges, and that presumption stays with her until trial.”

Margaret Wisner was booked Thursday at the county jail just before 6 p.m., records show. Her bond is set at $200,000, meaning she would need to post $20,000 bail to secure her release. Margaret Wisner is due back in court Tuesday.

William Wisner arrived at the McHenry County Jail about 2 p.m. Friday, records show. A judge had not yet set William Wisner’s bond as of Friday evening.

HarvardMcHenry CountyCrime and Courts
Katie Smith

Katie Smith

Katie reported on the crime and courts beat for the Northwest Herald from 2017 through 2021. She began her career with Shaw Media in 2015 at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb, where she reported on the courts, city council, the local school board, and business.