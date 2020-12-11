Chicago man charged with DUI, driving in wrong lane in Riverside

RIVERSIDE - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated felony DUI, driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving in the wrong lane and numerous other traffic citations Thursday on Harlem Avenue in Riverside.

Riverside Police arrested Eddie Rosado, 36, of the 3000 block of S. St. Louis Avenue in Chicago, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

He was charged with aggravated felony, DUI, aggravated felony revoked driver's license, driving in the wrong lane and numerous other traffic citations. Rosado’s criminal history includes 45 prior arrests including felony traffic offenses, weapons offenses, domestic battery cases, aggravated vehicle hijacking, armed robbery and numerous other battery and assault cases, police said.

Police at about 4:02 a.m. observed a 2014 Jeep Wagoner cross over the double yellow line in in the 3300 block of southbound Harlem Avenue. Rosado crossed over three times before the police pulled the vehicle over in the 4000 block of Harlem Avenue, police said.

When the officer approached the vehicle to speak to the driver, he detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Rosado's breath. His eyes were bloodshot and speech was slurred, police said.

When the driver was asked if he had been drinking, he said that he had six beers before getting in the car to drive home. The driver was swaying from side to side and could barely stand. At this time, he was arrested for DUI, according to police.

He was fingerprinted and information on him came back with numerous names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and addresses. He was identified as Eddie Rosado, according to police.

Rosado gave fictitious information related to his driving privileges. He had a revoked driver's license for a prior DUI arrest, however, he had obtained an Illinois driver’s license with a Michigan address. Rosado has never lived in Michigan, police said.

Rosado was arrested for a previous aggravated DUI felony in January 2009 by Chicago Police and his driver's license was revoked. For the past 11 years, he had been dodging the criminal justice system by providing police personnel with fake names, false dates of birth, false addresses (including out of state addresses) and fictitious Social Security numbers.

The only real way to identify him was to do a fingerprint check, which was done in this case, to reveal his identity and extensive driving history.