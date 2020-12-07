Two COVID-related deaths, 30 new cases Sunday in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Health Department announced two COVID-related deaths on Sunday of people in their 80s and 90s.

The county also had 30 new cases of COVID-19 involving four people younger than 20, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, four in their 40s, 11 in their 50s, three in their 60s and three in their 70s.

Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties did not report updated statistics Sunday.

Whiteside County has had 4,154 cases and 99 deaths. Lee County has had 2,003 cases, 1,153 recoveries and 31 deaths. Ogle County has had 3,066 cases, 2,373 recoveries and 42 deaths. Carroll County has had 1,128 cases, 1,028 recoveries and 27 deaths.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen zero consecutive days under the 12% threshold to return to Tier 2 mitigations. The region's positivity rate decreased to 14.7%. Currently, 27.1% of medical/surgical beds are available and 21.8% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 1 has a rolling, 7-day average of 240 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, DeKalb County's positivity rate decreased to 14.1%, Lee County's rate decreased to 11.4%, and Whiteside County's rate dropped to 14.3%.

Finally, within this region, there are 36 available, staffed ICU beds out of 179 total.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 7,598 cases and 76 deaths. Illinois has had 757,573 cases and 13,255 deaths.

Sterling has had 11,787 tests and 1,531 cases. Rock Falls has had 5,833 tests and 908 cases. Dixon has had 14,83 tests and 1,461 cases. Rochelle has had 6,956 tests and 1,036 cases.