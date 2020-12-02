Prairie Grove District 46 school board looking to fill school board vacancy following resignation

Prairie Grove Consolidated School District 46’s school board is looking for a new member following the resignation of Anna Olas last month.

Olas resigned on Nov. 30 due to a move out of the school district boundaries, Superintendent John Bute said.

The board’s responsibilities include overseeing District 46’s financial assets and ensuring “fiscal viability” into the future, as well as evaluating the superintendent’s work to ensure district goals are being met, according to the district’s website.

Electronic applications to replace Olas are on the school board’s website at dist46.org/board-of-education--287.

Applications are due by 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. The board will notify applicants of the procedure to be followed for an interview, Bute wrote.

The person chosen to serve will hold their position until the next regular school election scheduled for April 6. At that time, a candidate will be elected to fill a four-year term.

To become a school board member, those interested must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, an Illinois and Prairie Grove Consolidated School District 46 resident for at least one year, and a registered voter. They cannot be a child sex offender, hold another incompatible public office, have a “prohibited interest” in any contract with the school district, or hold certain types of prohibited state or federal employment.

The selected candidate will have to file a statement of economic interest with the McHenry County Clerk’s Office.