Houbolt bridge agreements make Joliet agenda

This 3D printed model of a future Houbolt Road bridge over the Des Plaines River was used during an open house on the project held in August 2018 at Joliet Junior College. (Shaw Local News Network)

Agreements needed to pave the way toward construction of the Houbolt Road bridge are on the agenda for the Joliet City Council on Tuesday.

The city tabled votes on the agreements Nov. 2 when they weren’t ready, and there was some doubt they would be ready for next week.

Assistant City Attorney Chris Regis said lawyers have completed work on the agreements, and they are ready for a vote from the council.

The easement and overpass agreements are tied to a legal settlement with BNSF Railway, which has a railroad running under the future bridge. The toll bridge will cross the Des Plaines River to provide a direct connection between the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and Interstate 80.

Construction of the bridge is expected to begin in the spring.

A permit from the U.S. Coast and approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission also is needed before construction can begin. Lawyers have said the permit and ICC approval were awaiting the city agreements.

The city of Joliet will own the bridge, which will be leased by a joint venture created by CenterPoint Properties to build, operate and maintain the bridge. The project has been estimated to cost between $160 million and $200 million. A new interchange at I-80 also will be built.