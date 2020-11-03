IVVC names outstanding fall students for fall 2020

Indian Valley Vocational Center recently named its Outstanding Fall Students.

This recognition program may spotlight a student from 16 programs on site, plus cosmetology, selected by the program instructors. The criteria included are qualities such as outstanding professional work, enthusiasm, attendance, initiative and demonstrated work ethic.

Each IVVC program will select a different student three times during the year for this special recognition. The students receive a certificate denoting this award.

The Outstanding Fall 2020 Students are Christian Meier, Auto Body Repair, Indian Creek High School; Alex Heiman, Auto Technology I, Serena High School; Bryer Wiborg, Auto Technology II, Somonauk High School; Tatiana Jackson, Certified Nursing Assistant, Yorkville High School; Nathan Anderson, Computer Programming, Yorkville; Carissa Clark, Computer Technology, Indian Creek; Nelson Mantzke, Construction Trades, Somonauk; Tori Phillips, Cosmotology – Debutantes, Hinckley-Big Rock; Stefanie Droysen, Cosmetology – Hair Professionals, Plano; Jodee Leggett, Culinary Arts, Yorkville; Alexis Young, Emergency Medical Services, Sandwich; Ivy Adams, Fire Science, Newark; Sean Kelley, Graphic Design, Serena; Logan Nelson, Health Occupations, Sandwich; Mariah Chunn, Law Enforcement, Sandwich; Jayden McCulskie-Green, Sports Medicine, Sandwich; Josie Ness, Teaching Methods, Sandwich; Braedon Landers, Welding & Fabrication, Sandwich.

IVVC is owned and operated by 10 school districts: Earlville, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Leland, Newark, Plano, Sandwich, Serena, Somonauk and Yorkville.