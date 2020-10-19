Letter: Keefe for McHenry County Circuit Clerk

To the Editor:

I am writing to support Katherine Keefe for McHenry County Circuit Clerk. Kathy has held the position for the past 12 years and has shown the leadership ability this position requires.

Across Illinois, court systems have had to face numerous challenges related to electronic record keeping, storage and public access.It therefore requires a circuit clerk who embraces technology.

Having worked with Kathy and her office daily for the majority of those 12 years, I can attest she and her staff are advocates of technology.The results are the establishment of an electronic court record, online public access of court calls/court records and a move to a near paperless office.

Under Kathy’s leadership, the challenge has been met.

Kathy Keefe’s leadership among circuit clerks statewide is also established by her appointment to numerous committees by the Illinois Supreme Court. It is a reflection of her skills and her ability to work with others in the justice system community.

Further evidence she is the most qualified candidate for circuit clerk.

Charles P. Weech

Davis