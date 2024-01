Kishwaukee Kiwanis inducts officers

The 2020-2021 Kishwaukee Kiwanis of DeKalb officers and board members were recently inducted by Lt. Gov. Bob Hadley. The new officers are Jennie Cummings, president; Colleen Bredeson, president-elect; Ken Doubler, secretary; Sue Doubler, treasurer; Sue Doubler, immediate past president; Mary McGinn, vice president; Jerry Wahlstrom, assistant secretary; and Al Mueller, assistant treasurer. Board members include Steve Cichy, Bob Hoffman, Kelsey Quinn and Betty Hampa. The club meets at 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Faranda's Banquet Center in DeKalb or by Zoom. Visit www.KishKiwanis.org for more information. (Photo provided)