Bond denied for two men charged in Oak Brook gas station robbery

Bond was denied Thursday for two Chicago men charged with armed robbery for allegedly robbing an Oak Brook Circle K gas station.

Willie Carter, 20, of the 300 block of S. Kilbourn Avenue, and Sheldon Dean, 20, of the 1600 block of S. Karlov Avenue, appeared in DuPage County Bond Court in front of Judge John Kinsella who denied bond.

On Oct. 8, at approximately 1 a.m.,Oak Brook police received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station, 2210 22nd St.

Two males, later identified as Carter and Dean, allegedly entered the store both wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hood cinched over their face, face masks and gloves, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

One of the men, who was armed with a gun that later determined to be a BB gun, approached the female clerk, walked behind the counter and said, “You know what this is, open the drawer.” The man allegedly took money out of the register, and the second man took cigarettes and cigars from the store and put them in a plastic bag, the release stated.

The two men exited the store, entered a vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Berwyn the previous day, and fled the scene westbound on 22nd Street.

At approximately 2:47 a.m., the men allegedly robbed a Circle K gas station in Lincolnwood. At approximately 6:10 a.m., Carter and Dean were arrested by Chicago police officers after allegedly crashing the stolen vehicle following a brief car chase, the release stated.

“On October 8, two armed robberies allegedly occurred in DuPage County within 10 hours of each other, one in Bloomingdale and the case charged today in Oak Brook,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Both cases involved individuals who were out on bond for felony offenses out of Cook County when they allegedly committed their crimes in DuPage County. These are not isolated incidents.

“With this in mind, the bail bond reforms enacted in 2017 need to be revisited and strengthened to protect not only the citizens of DuPage County, but all of Illinois’ residents.”

The next scheduled court appearance for Dean is Nov. 2, and the next scheduled date for Carter is Nov. 4. If convicted, the defendants each face a prison sentence of between six to 30 years.