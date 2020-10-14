Another Willow Crest resident dies from COVID-19; countywide death toll up to 42; over 2,000 cases

Another resident of a Sandwich long-term care facility died because of COVID-19 Wednesday, marking the 15th death at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion as total cases in the county climbed past 2,000 to date.

The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 34 new cases of the COVID-19 and announced a woman in her 60s who was a Willow Crest resident died from the virus.

The death was the 42nd in the county as the cases reached 2,010.

Although not listed on the county state, the Illinois Department of Public Health lists Opportunity House as a long-term care facility that’s the site of a current outbreak. They are up to 15 cases after having two for most of last week.

There were no new cases reported at the other area nursing homes.

No new cases were reported linked to long-term care facilities. Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich remained at 68 total cases and is now at 15 deaths. Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center in Shabbona still reports three cases, Oak Crest-DeKalb Area Retirement Center in DeKalb reports 12 cases and DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeKalb reports eight cases.