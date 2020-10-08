Letter to Editor: Retain Justice Tom Kilbride

Dear Editor,

I write to encourage voters in the Third Judicial District of Illinois to cast their vote to retain Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride. I have known Justice Kilbride for many years. He is a man of decency and great integrity. There is a movement afoot by some to defeat Justice Kilbride in order to advance a political agenda. Although I now reside in southern Illinois, I am a 1974 graduate of Morris High School, and my family's roots in Grundy County run deep. My father and mother, prior to their deaths, farmed in Grundy County, as did my grandfather and great-grandfather. My brother continues the tradition of farming in Grundy County.

Prior to her death, my mother, Shirley Johnson, a lifelong Republican, strongly supported Justice Kilbride after she saw the unfair attacks that were made upon his character.

When it comes to interpretation of the law, Justice Kilbride applies the law fairly and equally for all. In 2017, Justice Kilbride concurred with the decision of the Illinois Supreme Court which refused to allow an out of state company to use the power of eminent domain to take away land of farmers in order to install windmills.

Tom Kilbride is a man of the people and deserves your support.

Sincerely,

Fred Johnson

Effingham, IL