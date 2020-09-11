Driver who plunged into Fox River arrested, authorities say

A person was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and driving into the Fox River late Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Fox River Grove police attempted to stop a driver who was speeding around 11:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Chris Covelli of the Lake County sheriff’s office, whose Major Crash Assistance Team helped with the investigation.

Approaching North River Road, the driver struck a parked minivan, fire pit, gazebo and boat lift before entering the river, Covelli said.

Criminal charges are being handled by Fox River Grove police, who could not reached for comment Thursday night.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Fox River Grove Fire Chief Bob Kreher said Wednesday.

The car was in the middle of the river when first responders arrived, Kreher said.

Only the driver of the car was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, he said. A kayaker who was out on the Fox River assisted with getting the driver to shore.

He said first responders were out at the scene for several hours trying to locate the car and get it removed from the river.

“We weren't able to remove it until early this morning,” Kreher said.

• Northwest Herald reporter Cassie Buchman contributed to this report.