McHenry County sheriff’s deputy on paid leave while outside agency investigates use of force

A McHenry County sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave pending a criminal investigation into a potential inappropriate use of force during an arrest that occurred in Woodstock last month.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the deputy or specify what the use of force was. An outside agency is investigation the situation, which occurred during a police response to a burglary at the Woodstock Blain’s Farm and Fleet, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said. Kenneally declined to comment on additional details, citing an ongoing investigation.

On June 25, Woodstock Police Department provided the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office with a video of the arrest of four people on June 17.

"During a review of our body camera footage WPD admin noticed actions that we felt were worthy for the McHenry County Sheriff’s administration to be made aware of," Woodstock Deputy Police Chief Jeffrey Parsons said.

The video contained footage of "what appears to be the inappropriate use of force by a McHenry County Sheriff's Office deputy," who was assisting at the scene, the sheriff's office stated in news release issued Friday.

After watching the footage and speaking with the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office, the department determine there was enough evidence to warrant a criminal investigation into the deputy's actions.

"An outside law enforcement entity was contacted to conduct the investigation, so as to remove any potential appearance of impropriety," the release stated.

The sheriff's department did not specify which agency was conducting the investigation.

In the meantime, the sheriff's office has placed the deputy on paid administrative leave and stripped him or her of their law enforcement powers, according to the release.

“The Sheriff’s Office holds all of its employees accountable to the criminal statutes set forth by the State of Illinois and its internal policy and procedures, in order to ensure that it can uphold its mission to protect and serve those in McHenry County,” the release stated.