DeKalb man charged with murder Sunday argued with victim over stolen property before deadly shooting

A DeKalb Police Department vehicle drives down Hillcrest Drive Monday near Greenbrier Road past a strip mall where a shooting occurred Sunday night leaving one man dead. Police have been driving by the scene frequently since the shooting happened. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE - Wayne Slater denied his murder charges Friday and said he “never even had a gun” in his hand Sunday evening when DeKalb County prosecutors allege he sought out Johnny Black-Haygood, 32, after an argument about stolen property and shot him to death from a car.

DeKalb County Assistant State's Attorney Suzi Collins detailed the incident in front of Circuit Court Judge Phillip Montgomery during Slater's hearing Friday, as the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office has filed a motion to deny Slater bail based on the severity of his crime, for which he could serve a life sentence if convicted.

Collins said Slater and Black-Haygood knew each other and had had a recent argument over some stolen property.

Wayne Q. Slater, 27, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, is charged with murder after police arrested him about 11:12 p.m. Sunday following an investigation into the fatal shooting Sunday evening on DeKalb’s north side. Collins said DeKalb police arrested him on older charges of residential burglary and theft. While he was in custody, he admitted to being inside the car which drove the shooter, who police believe to be him.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Hillcrest Shopping mall.

"The victim sustained a gunshot wound and collapsed in a nearby parking lot," Collins said. "After being taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The gunshot wound that took his life traveled through his lung, heart and exited through his sternum."

During his hearing Friday, Slater frequently shook his head as Collins read the synopsis of the homicide, and denied his guilt.

"I'm innocent," Slater said. "I really wanted to ask Suzi where she was getting some of her information seeing as how I never discharged a gun, never had a gun in my hand."

It’s the second fatal shooting in DeKalb within a week of each other. A fatal shooting following an argument on the Fourth of July at a FasMart also left a DeKalb man dead in front of his three young children.

Collins said the homicide involving Slater occurred around 7:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive. She said Black-Haygood was walking along Hillcrest that evening when a 2006 Dodge Caravan drove up beside him, a side door was opened, and gunfire came out directed towards the 32-year-old.

She said the car drove past Black-Haygood and then quickly circled back around, slowed down and came to a stop beside him. Witnesses on the scene told DeKalb police the shooter's name was Wayne, who was later identified by police.

The Dodge Caravan which Slater allegedly fired the gun from was also seen twice in nearby surveillance camera footage from businesses around the Hillcrest shopping mall. Footage showed Slater, wearing no shirt, a black hat and "distinctive jeans and shoes," Collins said, inside the car 30 minutes prior to the shooting.

In video 13 minutes prior to the shooting, a man which matches Slater's description is seen getting out of the caravan and back in to sit next to the driver, the same door that was opened prior to the shooting next to Black-Haygood.

Video from the Illinois Tollway also shows the same 2006 Dodge Caravan leave the DeKalb area around 8:53 p.m. Sunday evening and return to DeKalb early the following morning, Collins said. The car was later recovered by DeKalb police.

Montgomery continued the case to Wednesday so he has time to process the information, he said. Slater will once again go before Montgomery Wednesday, July 22 at 1 p.m. in courtroom 210, at which time the judge is expected to rule on the state’s request to deny Slater any bail.