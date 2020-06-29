IVT scholarship deadline extended

Indian Valley Theatre has extended the application deadline for its Mimi Bryan Memorial IVT Scholarship for graduating college-bound seniors. The deadline is now Aug. 1.

Scholarship applications are available through local high school guidance counselors or by contacting Sharon Pagoria at press@indianvalleytheatre.com. Applications must include a short written personal response to several questions. Special consideration will be given to applicants who have participated in the fine arts area, especially IVT productions, and may be interested in receiving further education in that field. However, a fine or performance arts major or minor is not required to qualify for the scholarship.

A Scholarship Review Committee of the IVT Board of Directors will consider all complete applications submitted. The $250 scholarship will be awarded in early fall.