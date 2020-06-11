Raising Cane’s looking to open Crystal Lake location

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opened a location in Batavia Jan. 23. The company is now hoping to build at the former Pauly Toyota site in Crystal Lake. (Shaw Local News Network)

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is looking to open a new location at the former Pauly Toyota site along Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

City Planner Elizabeth Maxwell said Raising Cane's has a good following.

"People have already expressed interest in wanting them here," Maxwell said. "They're very popular. I mean, every time they open a store, there's a big line. People are very excited when they come to town. ... We know they're going to do very well here."

A few months ago, Maxwell said, Raising Cane's put out a notice that they were hiring employees for new stores in different locations, including Crystal Lake. Since then, many residents have been asking the city questions about it.

According to an agenda supplement for last week’s Crystal Lake city council meeting, the plan is for the restaurant to be 3,316 square feet, with elevations modeled after the Raising Cane’s in Schaumburg.

As of now, the restaurant still needs a permit. Their next step is to go back to the Planning and Zoning Commission to revise their elevations, then get city council approval.

The former Pauly Toyota site has been vacant for several years now, after the dealership moved to 1035 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake.

"Now it's kind of a blank slate where people can come in and redevelop," Maxwell said.

There are three parcels on the 3.2 acre site. Maxwell said the city hopes the addition of Raising Cane's on one of these parcels will spur on development in the other two.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is hoping to have a public hearing on Raising Cane's in July.

"We're very excited that they're coming," Maxwell said. "It'll be a good addition to that corridor."

According to the Daily Chronicle, a Raising Cane’s location is coming to DeKalb later this year on 2411 Sycamore Road, which used to be home to an Applebee’s.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said the restaurant has already gotten permission to demolish the building currently on the site.

Current Illinois locations for Raising Cane’s include Chicago, Batavia, Naperville, Evergeen Park, Schaumburg, Westmont, Riverside, Glen Ellyn and Harwood Heights.

The restaurant was originally was founded in 2006 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by Todd Graves.

The fast-food chain, known for its Southern-style chicken fingers, has not yet given the city of Crystal Lake a timeline for when they plan to be open or start construction. The developer working with the city could not be reached for comment.

“I know they’re really excited to get moving,” Maxwell said.