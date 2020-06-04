July 11, 2023
Grundy County indictments: June 5, 2020

By Shaw Local News Network
The Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. The public should be advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sahar Abdulla, 22, of Orland Park, was indicted for improper passing of an emergency vehicle causing injury to another, a class 4 felony.

Donald Adcock, 53, of Minooka, was indicted for aggravated driving under the influence, a class 2 felony.

Jeremy Applebee, 44, of Morris, was indicted for in three counts for aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, all class 2 felonies.

Barbie Blaha, 58, of Marseilles, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

Michael Crane, 36, of Morris, was indicted for retail theft, a class 3 felony.

Michael Cruz, 38, of Chicago, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony; and for retail theft, a class 3 felony.

Vincent Culbreath Jr., JR., 38, of Phoenix, Arizona, was indicted in two counts for aggravated driving while under the influence, both class 4 felonies.

Crandall Dean, 48, of Davenport, Iowa, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 1 felony.

Adrianna Deleon, 37, of Joliet, was indicted for the unlawful possession of fentanyl and heroin, both class 4 felonies.

Deborah Fatlan, 64, of Diamond, was indicted for theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, a class 2 felony.

Vernon Kilgore, 56, of Gardner, was indicted for aggravated driving while under the influence, a class 2 felony.

Todd Lewandowski, 54, of Minooka, was indicted for aggravated driving while under the influence, a class 2 felony.

Thomas McKinney, 29, of East Dundee, was indicted in two counts for criminal trespass to a residence, both class 4 felonies.

Dartavius Payton, 24, of Diamond, was indicted for the unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, a class 3 felony.

Frank Potochney, 43, of Marseilles, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

Kaitlyn Rigazio, 26, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine and alprazolam, both class 4 felonies.

Shanna Smith, 40, of Marseilles, was indicted for retail theft, a class 3 felony.

Kourtney Stevens, 39, of Joliet, was indicted for the unlawful possession of fentanyl, a class 4 felony.

