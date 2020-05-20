Intoxicated woman charged with child endangerment in Riverside

RIVERSIDE - A Brookfield woman was charged May 19 with endangering the health and life of a child after Riverside police spotted her pushing a stroller with a 2-year-old boy inside while intoxicated.

The incident took place at about 2:40 p.m. May 18 when police spotted Celia Precious Bernal, 35, of the 4000 block of Oak Avenue, walking west on Riverside Road, directly in front of the police station, pushing a stroller with a small child inside, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

Bernal reportedly was swaying back and forth and having difficulty standing. On two occasions, police saw her stagger onto the grass and nearly tip the stroller onto the sidewalk, the report stated.

Bernal told police she was on her way to her boyfriend's house in Lyons. While speaking with her, police detected a strong odor of alcohol coming on her breath. She slurred her words, and police noticed that the front and back of her pants were soiled, according to the report.

Police also recovered a small amount of marijuana that was located inside the stroller compartment where the child was sitting, the report stated.

Police took the boy and Bernal into protective custody. Bernal was subsequently taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation due to her intoxication level, the report stated.

She was released back into police custody at 3 a.m. May 19 and charged. Police contacted DCFS and asked them to open an investigation. Police released the child to Bernal's grandparents.

Riverside Police arrested Bernal for the same charges in August 2013 when they found her passed out inside an apartment on Forest Avenue. At that time, she was caring for two small children. She was also charged with two counts of battery to Riverside paramedics who were treating for her for alcohol overdose, the report stated.