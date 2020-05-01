April 03, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban NewsHinsdaleAlerts | My Suburban LifeBreaking | My Suburban LifeBusiness | My Suburban LifeCrime & Courts | My Suburban LifeCrime Brief | My Suburban LifeDowners GroveEducation | My Suburban LifeGovernment | My Suburban LifeLocal News | My Suburban LifeDuPage CountyCook CountyNation & World | My Suburban LifePolice Reports | My Suburban LifeRecords | My Suburban LifeState | My Suburban Life
Suburban News

Wheaton convenience store robbed at gunpoint: police

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car

Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

WHEATON - Wheaton police are searching for three individuals who reportedly robbed a Wheaton convenience store are gunpoint.

The incident took place at about 1:25 p.m. at Bucky’s Convenience Store, 1000 E. Roosevelt Road, when three people entered the store and held held two customers and one store employee at gunpoint. Proceeds of the crime include cash and cigarettes, police said.

The first suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build wearing a dark coat and pants, gloves, a dark-colored ski mask and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

The second suspect was described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slim build wearing a dark-colored coat and pants, gloves and a facemask. The third suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches with a medium build wearing a dark coat and pants, gloves and a facemask, police said.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a sedan heading eastbound on Roosevelt Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wheaton Police Department Investigative Lt. Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077 or Det. Tim Green at 630-260-4863.

WheatonPoliceRobberyDuPage County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois