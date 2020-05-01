Wheaton convenience store robbed at gunpoint: police

WHEATON - Wheaton police are searching for three individuals who reportedly robbed a Wheaton convenience store are gunpoint.

The incident took place at about 1:25 p.m. at Bucky’s Convenience Store, 1000 E. Roosevelt Road, when three people entered the store and held held two customers and one store employee at gunpoint. Proceeds of the crime include cash and cigarettes, police said.

The first suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build wearing a dark coat and pants, gloves, a dark-colored ski mask and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

The second suspect was described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slim build wearing a dark-colored coat and pants, gloves and a facemask. The third suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches with a medium build wearing a dark coat and pants, gloves and a facemask, police said.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a sedan heading eastbound on Roosevelt Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wheaton Police Department Investigative Lt. Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077 or Det. Tim Green at 630-260-4863.