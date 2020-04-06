Will County deputy, jail nurse test positive for coronavirus

A Will County deputy and an administrative nurse with the jail’s medical provider tested positive for coronavirus, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy is a member of the sheriff’s gang suppression unit and began experiencing symptoms 10 days ago, according to a statement released Monday by the sheriff's office.

The deputy is at home and has self-quarantined since then, the sheriff’s office said.

About two weeks ago, the deputy, three other deputies from the gang suppression unit and an officer from an outside agency were performing a narcotics seizure and were in close proximity to each other, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is believed that it was during that seizure that the deputy contracted the virus. The other officers have been tested, are at home, and awaiting test results,” the sheriff’s office said.

The three other deputies are symptom-free but the officer from the outside agency is experiencing symptoms, the sheriff’s office said.

The nurse who works for Wellpath, the medical provider for the county jail, the sheriff’s office said. She had no significant contact with the jail staff or inmates, the sheriff’s office said.

She began feeling ill on Thursday and she’s at home, the sheriff’s office said.