Town Crier for March 11, 2020

Preschool Playtime
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
English Skills for Spanish Speakers
Time: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Teen and Tween Programs
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Parents Care and Share Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.
Evening Story Time
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Book Buddies
Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Conversational Spanish
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Career-Ready Workshop
Time: 2 to 3:00 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Academic Duel
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or kimberlyw@dkpl.org
Students ages 12 to 17 will answer questions on vocabulary, world history, mathematics, science, famous world landmarks and more. Space limited to the first 10 to arrive.
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Teens in grades 6-12 can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
Tai Chi
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Free Movie Showing: "Addams Family"
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 12
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 12
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
2K19 Tournament
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 12
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Ages 12 to 17 can join in a bracket-style NBA 2K19 competition on PS4.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Divorce Support Group
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road
Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com
Adult Game Night
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 12
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: marks@dkpl.org
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
CCT Presents Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka"
Times and dates: 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Place: O’Connell Theatre, NIU Stevens Building
Cost: $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger, 2 and younger free as a lap viewer
Information: www.cctonstage.com
Tickets available at the door, cash or check only.
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Saturdays through April 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-895-6709
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Women of WWII: Serving Soldiers at the Whistle Stop Canteen
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 14
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2114, or teresai@dkpl.org
Author Barb Warner Deane will present “Women of WWII: Serving Soldiers at the Whistle Stop Canteen.” Registration required.
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Tai Chi
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Babies and Books
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Date: Thursday, March 12
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233
First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club
Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 21
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 11
Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. Route 23
Information: 815-895-6709
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry
Time: 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Dates: Fridays through April 3
Place: St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St.
Cost: Free will offering
Information: 815-784-2355
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Novel Newts
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, March 17
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Book club and creative writing group for students in grades 5-8.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
SANDWICH
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: KishHealth System Physical Therapy Center
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Jump into Bilingual Story Time
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
Pom Poms for Seniors
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road
Information: 815-786-9404
Preschool Story Time
Time and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
Registration required.
Happy Hatz
Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays
Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road
Information: 815-786-9404
Big Kids Story Time
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
Family Lego Night
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 12
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
Ages 5 and older can build with a team or alone.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Federated Church, 403 N. Main St.
Information: 815-498-4592
Weigh-in is from 5 to 6 p.m.; meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m.
Little Movers Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Friday, March 13
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
Creative Club
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Monday, March 16
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
For ages 7 and older.
St. Patrick’s Day Trivia
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, March 17
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
Teams or single players welcome. Winners will receive a $25 gift card to Ballydoyle restaurant.
SOMONAUK
Story Time for Children
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.
Information: 815-498-2440
Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.
Information: 815-498-2440
Our Sharing Pantry
Times and Dates: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 16
Place: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 235 S. Green St.
Club 55 Sycamore
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Registration required.
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays through April 8
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-6709
Eco Explorers: Prairies
Time: 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Place: Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road
Cost: $7 resident, $11 nonresident
Information: 815-895-3365
Learn about why Illinois is the Prairie State, how we maintain existing and newly established prairies and why it’s important to bring them back.
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Yarn Barn
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursday, March 12
Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, March 12
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Business After Hours with the Sycamore Chamber
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 12
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays through April 11
Place: Ideal Industries, 1122 Park Ave.
Information: 815-895-6709
Dinner, Darts and Dancing
Time: 6 to 11 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 14
Place: St. Mary Memorial Hall, 322 Waterman St.
Cost: $25 full event, $5 after 8 p.m.
Information: 815-895-5215
St. Mary Sycamore’s annual auction fundraiser event for adults will include a family-style dinner from Catering by Diann, cash bar, live music and a darts tournament with cash prize for top finisher.
Stories and Songs with Bruce
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Third Tuesdays; next, March 17
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131