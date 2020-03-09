Town Crier for March 11, 2020

CORTLAND

Preschool Playtime

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

English Skills for Spanish Speakers

Time: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Teen and Tween Programs

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Parents Care and Share Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.

Evening Story Time

Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Book Buddies

Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Conversational Spanish

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Career-Ready Workshop

Time: 2 to 3:00 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org

Academic Duel

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or kimberlyw@dkpl.org

Students ages 12 to 17 will answer questions on vocabulary, world history, mathematics, science, famous world landmarks and more. Space limited to the first 10 to arrive.

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Teens in grades 6-12 can create a project in this bilingual program. All materials provided.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

Tai Chi

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Free Movie Showing: "Addams Family"

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 12

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Zumba Gold

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 12

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

2K19 Tournament

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 12

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Ages 12 to 17 can join in a bracket-style NBA 2K19 competition on PS4.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Divorce Support Group

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road

Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com

Adult Game Night

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 12

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: marks@dkpl.org

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

CCT Presents Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka"

Times and dates: 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Place: O’Connell Theatre, NIU Stevens Building

Cost: $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger, 2 and younger free as a lap viewer

Information: www.cctonstage.com

Tickets available at the door, cash or check only.

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Saturdays through April 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-895-6709

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Women of WWII: Serving Soldiers at the Whistle Stop Canteen

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 14

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2114, or teresai@dkpl.org

Author Barb Warner Deane will present “Women of WWII: Serving Soldiers at the Whistle Stop Canteen.” Registration required.

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Tai Chi

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Babies and Books

Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Date: Thursday, March 12

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233

First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club

Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through May 21

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.

Cost: $25 annually

Information: 815-761-8064

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 11

Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. Route 23

Information: 815-895-6709

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry

Time: 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Dates: Fridays through April 3

Place: St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St.

Cost: Free will offering

Information: 815-784-2355

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Novel Newts

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Book club and creative writing group for students in grades 5-8.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

SANDWICH

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: KishHealth System Physical Therapy Center

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Jump into Bilingual Story Time

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

Pom Poms for Seniors

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road

Information: 815-786-9404

Preschool Story Time

Time and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

Registration required.

Happy Hatz

Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays

Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road

Information: 815-786-9404

Big Kids Story Time

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

Family Lego Night

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 12

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

Ages 5 and older can build with a team or alone.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Federated Church, 403 N. Main St.

Information: 815-498-4592

Weigh-in is from 5 to 6 p.m.; meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m.

Little Movers Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Friday, March 13

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

Creative Club

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Monday, March 16

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

For ages 7 and older.

St. Patrick’s Day Trivia

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

Teams or single players welcome. Winners will receive a $25 gift card to Ballydoyle restaurant.

SOMONAUK

Story Time for Children

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.

Information: 815-498-2440

Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.

Information: 815-498-2440

Our Sharing Pantry

Times and Dates: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 16

Place: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 235 S. Green St.

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Registration required.

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays through April 8

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-6709

Eco Explorers: Prairies

Time: 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Place: Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road

Cost: $7 resident, $11 nonresident

Information: 815-895-3365

Learn about why Illinois is the Prairie State, how we maintain existing and newly established prairies and why it’s important to bring them back.

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Yarn Barn

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursday, March 12

Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, March 12

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Business After Hours with the Sycamore Chamber

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 12

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays through April 11

Place: Ideal Industries, 1122 Park Ave.

Information: 815-895-6709

Dinner, Darts and Dancing

Time: 6 to 11 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 14

Place: St. Mary Memorial Hall, 322 Waterman St.

Cost: $25 full event, $5 after 8 p.m.

Information: 815-895-5215

St. Mary Sycamore’s annual auction fundraiser event for adults will include a family-style dinner from Catering by Diann, cash bar, live music and a darts tournament with cash prize for top finisher.

Stories and Songs with Bruce

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Third Tuesdays; next, March 17

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131