McHenry County high school sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Richmond-Burton's Dalton Wood and Johnsburg's Justin Peake (in blue) square off in the 182-pounds final match Saturday at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional in Oregon. (Alex Paschal)

Johnsburg senior Justin Peake prepared for the likelihood of facing Richmond-Burton’s Dalton Wood again after losing to Wood in a regional final last weekend.

On Saturday, Peake turned the tables and defeated Wood by decision, 11-6, to capture the IHSA Class 1A Oregon Sectional individual championship at 182 pounds and qualify for next weekend’s state wrestling meet at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Peake, who was third at state last season, won’t be the only Skyhawks wrestler at state. Senior Ethan Shedbalkar finished second at 170 pounds and was one of eight to advance out of the Oregon Sectional.

Peake improved his record to 23-2 with the win. Wood led after the first period, 2-1, before Peake grabbed momentum.

“It was a long week of preparing and just getting ready,” Peake said. “I knew it was going to be me and him again. We were scrambling around out there. It’s always a big battle.”

Peake is hoping for a grand ending to his career.

He had an early lead in the state semifinals last season before suffering a 6-2 loss.

“It means a lot to me, getting close to my goal,” Peake said. “I still have to finish. I came up short last year. I want to get in the Grand March.”

Harvard sophomore Nik Jimenez (44-0) remained unbeaten and finished first at 126 pounds, beating Morrison’s Colton Linke by decision, 4-1, in the final. Harvard’s Nathan Rosas also qualified, taking third at 195.

Rosas, sophomore, had a third-period pin against Sherrard’s Josh Bynum in the third-place match.

“Nik was happy and he’s excited to go back,” Harvard coach David Schultz said. “Nik is talented, he’s very smart, and he has the abilities to go very far at state, but I don’t like making predictions You never know with the seeding, a lot depends on the draw. [Rosas] battled in all of his matches today, even in his losses.”

R-B didn’t have any state qualifiers last year, but will send two: Dalton Wood, a senior, and his brother, Brock, who finished runner-up at 195 pounds. Brock Wood, a sophomore, lost to Dixon’s Sebastian Quintana, 9-0, in the final.

Marengo freshman Ethan Struck (106) and senior Joe Resendez (120) both won their consolation semifinals and placed fourth to qualify for state. The Indians did not have any state qualifiers last season.

Struck (27-6) defeated Wheaton Academy’s Taggart Kazmierczak by sudden victory, 2-0, in the consolation semifinals, and Resendez (29-12) pinned Princeton’s Matthew Harris, in 3:34 to secure his trip.

Class 2A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, Hampshire junior Nathan Larson won in the 152-pound consolation semifinals to claim a trip to the state meet, placing fourth overall. Larson defeated Peoria’s Maldonado Guyton by major decision, 19-6, in the consolation semifinals, and will make his state debut next weekend.

Dathan Wickson Jr. beat Larson (33-14) by decision, 8-5, for third.

BOYS SWIMMING

Fox Valley Conference Invitational: At Woodstock, Cary-Grove co-op, which combines with Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge, earned the five-team title, and C-G co-op freshman Danny Sanahurskyj was named FVC Newcomer of the Year at Woodstock North High School.

C-G co-op captured the FVC Invite title for the 12th time in 13 years, scoring 322 points. Huntley was second with 300 points. Woodstock North co-op (218) was third, Jacobs co-op (215) was fourth, and McHenry (61) was fifth.

Sanahurskyj finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.79), and C-G co-op’s Ben Castro was first in the 100 butterfly (51.75), beating teammate Peyton Richardson (52.96). Jacobs co-op’s Vince Chiappetta won the 500 free (4:46.60) title, and Sanahurskyj placed second with a time of 4:53.95.

Woodstock North co-op’s Nick Phillips and Quinn Cynor shared Most Valuable Swimmer honors, winning two individual events apiece. Phillips and Cynor were also on the winning 200 medley relay (1:38.35), along with Gunner Dunnett and Aidan Teuber. Cynor was first in the 200 IM (1:51.95) and 100 backstroke (49.90), and Phillips won the 50 free (22.04) and 100 free (47.80).

Ben Rocks, Max Deutschle, Luke Vandy and Max Hagberg took first the 200 free relay (1:30.77) for Huntley and Kacper Cebula, Vandy, Rocks and Hagberg were first in the 400 free (3:14.36). Cebula was first in the 100 breast (1:00.94).

Finishing second were Jacobs co-op’s Nate Herrera in the 50 free (22.32) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.09), Chiappetta in the 200 free (1:49.44), Richardson in the 200 IM (1:59.09), Rocks in the 100 free (48.11), and Castro in the 100 backstroke (53.55).

GIRLS BOWLING

Kaneland Sectional: At Mardi Gras Lanes in Sycamore, Marengo senior Dani Hartmann was one of five individuals not on qualifying teams to advance to next weekend’s state tournament at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford. Hartmann rolled a 1,277 series over six games and took sixth overall. Sycamore’s Megan Kolberg placed first with a 1,394 series.

Hartmann rolled games of 225, 202, 237, 211, 193 and 209. Jacobs’ Brianna Schmidt (1,213) was 10 pins short of the fifth and last qualifying spot. The senior was 15th overall and bowled a high game of 250.

Abby Matula had the best series for Huntley with a 1,092 and finished just outside the top 35. Marengo’s Olivia Pribyl (1,077) tied for 40th.

Harlem won the sectional title with a total of 6,438 pins. Marengo (5,510) finished sixth, Jacobs (5,346) was seventh, Huntley (5,222) was eighth and Woodstock (4,792) was 12th.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cary-Grove 56, Hampshire 48: At Hampshire, Beau Frericks scored 20 points to set the Troians’ single-season scoring record in the FVC win over the Whip-Purs. Frericks needed 15 points to break his single-season record of 549 points, set last season. Frericks now has scored 569 points. He is also C-G’s all-time leading scorer with 1,429 points.

The win keeps the Troians 1 1/2 games ahead of Huntley for first. Frank Jakubicek had 19 points for C-G (25-3, 15-1), and Ryan Weaver tossed in 13. C-G can secure at share of the FVC title with a win in either of its two last FVC games against Jacobs or Prairie Ridge, or a loss by Huntley in either of its last three games.

Zach Bailey tallied 14 points to lead Hampshire (18-9, 11-5), Jackson Milison, Jeremy Rosa, Keynan Davis and Nick Erickson had six points apiece. Erickson hit two 3-pointers. The Whips were held to 19 points in the second half.

Huntley 48, Prairie Ridge 35: At Crystal Lake, Uchenna Egekeze tossed in 15 points for the Red Raiders in the FVC win. Ryan Sroka tossed in 14 points for Huntley (22-6, 13-2).

Prairie Ridge fell to 4-24, 1-15 FVC. Mason Loucks led the Wolves with 10 points, Cam Gablenz added eight.

Burlington Central 74, McHenry 51: At Burlington, the Rockets won the FVC game against the Warriors (5-23, 1-15) to give coach Brett Porto his program-record 217th win. Dave Gilliland held the previous record with 216.

Burlington improved to 20-8, 11-5 FVC.

Jacobs 61, Dundee-Crown 44: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (16-12, 9-7) outscored the Chargers, 24-5, in the third quarter to pull away for the FVC victory.

Robert Pennel scored 14 points to lead Jacobs. Andrew Balkcom had 13, Zach Leahy and Jaden Henderson both had nine, and Brock Lewis tossed in seven. Pennel, Balkcom and Leahy each had three 3s.

Doug Miller had 12 points, and Kennon Cook tossed in eight for D-C (11-14, 6-9).

Waterford Union (Wisconsin) 77, Richmond-Burton 59: At Waterford, Wisconsin, Payton May had 13 points for R-B in a nonconference loss to the Wolverines.