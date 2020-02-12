Grundy County corrections officers resign following escapee investigation

An investigation into the escape of an inmate from the Grundy County Jail has resulted in the resignations of three correctional officers.

Andrew Viles, an inmate at the Grundy County Jail pending a burglary charge, escaped from the facility on Dec. 7, and was missing for 24 hours before being recaptured in Morris and brought back to the jail without incident.

The six week internal investigation showed that while proper procedures were in place, inconsistent applications by corrections employees led to a lack of supervision of Viles, according to a news release issued by the department.

Viles worked as an inmate worker who assisted with food service deliveries and janitorial duties, including laundry.

Over the course of several weeks, Viles acquired the civilian clothing of newly incarcerated inmates as they were taken into custody of the jail, which he hid in the laundry room. He then used a blind spot in the security camera coverage of the jail to put on the civilian clothing, the release stated.

When the evening meal was delivered, Viles walked out after the delivery door was buzzed open.

The outcome of this investigation has led to the resignation of three correctional officers and disciplinary action of a fourth correctional officer. The department did not release the names of those officers.

Additional security cameras, training, and new procedures for intake clothing have now been implemented at the jail.