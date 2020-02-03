Town Crier for Feb. 5, 2020

Preschool Playtime
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
English Skills for Spanish Speakers
Time: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Teen and Tween Programs
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Parents Care and Share Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.
Evening Story Time
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Book Buddies
Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Conversational Spanish
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
Tinker Tuesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 5
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
---Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Laser Cutting Valentine's Workshop
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Attendees can design a valentine heart through vector design and use laser-cutting to produce a wooden heart.
Homeschool Happenings: Teens
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-505-8569 or cowzroc@gmail.com
Tai Chi
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Divorce Support Group
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through April 23
Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road
Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com
Game Night for Friends, Family, and People with Disabilities
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Low Impact Group Exercises
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Chair Yoga
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Dates: Friday, Feb. 7
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
DeKalb Women’s Club Meeting
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Place: Ellwood House Visitor Center, 509 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-7867
Donna Gable, director of visitor services of the Ellwood House Museum, will present “Ellwood Women.”
Minecraft Education: Free Play
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dpl.org
For ages 5-8. Space is limited to 10 participants.
Minecraft Education: Hour of Code
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dkpl.org
For ages 9 and older. Space is limited to 10 participants.
UUFD Winter Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
Place: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St.
Cost: $1
Information: outreach@uufdekalb.org or dcoleman405@gmail.com
Market will feature artisan crafts, fresh baked goods, a used book sale and live music.
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Saturdays through April 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-895-6709
First-time Home Buyers Workshop
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Love Poems from Around the World
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Discover fresh insights and inspirations about love in its many forms and expressions through the work of Pablo Neruda, Walt Whitman, Kabir, Lee Young li, Rilke, Chinese and Zen poems and more. The program will include Sound Healing and live song and music.
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Feb. 10
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
DeKalb Masonic Lodge 144
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 11
Place: DeKalb Masonic Temple, Fairview Drive and S. Fourth St.
Information: https://144-il.ourlodgepage.com
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Babies and Books
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233
Free playgroup for ages 3 and younger.
First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club
Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 21
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 11
Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. Route 23
Information: 815-895-6709
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Tai Chi
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
KINGSTON
Community Breakfast
Time: 7 to 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger
Information: 815-784-3921
KIRKLAND
Java with State Representative Jeff Keicher
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Place: Village Hall, 511 Main St.
Information: keicher@ilhousegop.org
Discuss state issues and concerns with state Rep. Jeff Keicher.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Feb. 10
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Registration required.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays through April 8
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-6709
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Tai Chi
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Friends Barbecue Fundraiser
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Date: Friday, Feb. 7
Place: Sycamore Veteran’s Home, 121 S. California St., Sycamore
Cost: $15 per plate, children ages 5 and younger eat free
Information: friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays through April 11
Place: Ideal Industries, 1122 Park Ave.
Information: 815-895-6709
Crafters’ Corner
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Monday, Feb. 10
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
CASES Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Information: www.facebook.com/cases60178
The Citizen Advocates for a Sustainable Environment-Sycamore meeting will include planning the Sustainable Sycamore library presentations and working on other group goals.