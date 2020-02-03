Town Crier for Feb. 5, 2020

Preschool Playtime

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

English Skills for Spanish Speakers

Time: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Teen and Tween Programs

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Needle Workers

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Parents Care and Share Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.

Evening Story Time

Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Book Buddies

Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Conversational Spanish

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

Tinker Tuesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5.

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

---Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Laser Cutting Valentine's Workshop

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Attendees can design a valentine heart through vector design and use laser-cutting to produce a wooden heart.

Homeschool Happenings: Teens

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-505-8569 or cowzroc@gmail.com

Tai Chi

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Divorce Support Group

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through April 23

Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road

Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com

Game Night for Friends, Family, and People with Disabilities

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Low Impact Group Exercises

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Chair Yoga

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Dates: Friday, Feb. 7

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

DeKalb Women’s Club Meeting

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Place: Ellwood House Visitor Center, 509 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-7867

Donna Gable, director of visitor services of the Ellwood House Museum, will present “Ellwood Women.”

Minecraft Education: Free Play

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dpl.org

For ages 5-8. Space is limited to 10 participants.

Minecraft Education: Hour of Code

Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dkpl.org

For ages 9 and older. Space is limited to 10 participants.

UUFD Winter Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Place: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St.

Cost: $1

Information: outreach@uufdekalb.org or dcoleman405@gmail.com

Market will feature artisan crafts, fresh baked goods, a used book sale and live music.

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Saturdays through April 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-895-6709

First-time Home Buyers Workshop

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Love Poems from Around the World

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Discover fresh insights and inspirations about love in its many forms and expressions through the work of Pablo Neruda, Walt Whitman, Kabir, Lee Young li, Rilke, Chinese and Zen poems and more. The program will include Sound Healing and live song and music.

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Feb. 10

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

DeKalb Masonic Lodge 144

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Place: DeKalb Masonic Temple, Fairview Drive and S. Fourth St.

Information: https://144-il.ourlodgepage.com

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Babies and Books

Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233

Free playgroup for ages 3 and younger.

First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club

Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through May 21

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.

Cost: $25 annually

Information: 815-761-8064

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 11

Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. Route 23

Information: 815-895-6709

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Tai Chi

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

KINGSTON

Community Breakfast

Time: 7 to 10 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger

Information: 815-784-3921

KIRKLAND

Java with State Representative Jeff Keicher

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Place: Village Hall, 511 Main St.

Information: keicher@ilhousegop.org

Discuss state issues and concerns with state Rep. Jeff Keicher.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Creative Writing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Monday, Feb. 10

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-8616

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Registration required.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays through April 8

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-6709

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Tai Chi

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Zumba Gold

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Friends Barbecue Fundraiser

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Place: Sycamore Veteran’s Home, 121 S. California St., Sycamore

Cost: $15 per plate, children ages 5 and younger eat free

Information: friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays through April 11

Place: Ideal Industries, 1122 Park Ave.

Information: 815-895-6709

Crafters’ Corner

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Monday, Feb. 10

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

CASES Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Information: www.facebook.com/cases60178

The Citizen Advocates for a Sustainable Environment-Sycamore meeting will include planning the Sustainable Sycamore library presentations and working on other group goals.